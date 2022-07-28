 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This 27-inch iMac Pro reportedly should have launched in 2021

Alan Truly
By

According to a new rumor, Apple explored the possibility of a 27-inch iMac in 2021 and its configuration suggested that it would have been a replacement for the discontinued iMac Pro.

A rumor with details that suggested Apple created three 27-inch iMac prototypes originated on a MacRumors forum in March of this year and was highlighted in a recent story. MacRumors notes that the forum member, Amethyst, correctly identified several details of Apple’s Mac Studio before any other sources.

Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac is an all-in-one solution.

According to the user, Apple first created a 27-inch iMac that used the same chassis as the Intel iMac Pro but had been updated to run on Apple’s M1 chip. A second version is claimed to have been made in August of 2021, using the updated design of the 24-inch iMac but scaled up for the larger screen. By November, Apple supposedly created a dream machine prototype with an XDR display and an M1 Max processor. This would have been an exciting Mac, collecting together Apple’s best screen and computer technology in an all-in-one solution.

Apparently, this would have had a much greater performance than the 24-inch iMac that was released in April of that year and at least match the top performance of the 2021 MacBook Pro that arrived in October of 2021.

Plenty of fans expected Apple to launch a 27-inch iMac Pro at its 2021 fall event which was titled ‘Unleashed.’ Even leakers with impressive track records like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted a 27-inch or larger iMac with a more powerful processor than the M1. This would have filled a gap in Apple’s lineup, a more powerful Apple Silicon Mac for the desktop. Alas, we had to wait until March of 2022 to get the super-fast Mac Studio with its M1 Ultra chip.

While a product that wasn’t released might not be of interest if you’re shopping for an iMac right now, it could provide clues for a future version that’s yet to be released.

Members of the press photograph an Apple Pro Display XDR at WWDC 2019.
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Supply chain troubles were hitting hard in 2021 and that alone could have altered Apple’s plans. Those delays are still having an effect and if a new iMac Pro is ever launched it seems that it might not be seen until 2023. At that time, it could come with an option for an M3 Pro and M3 Max processor.

There was some dissent about the Studio Display arriving with a standard panel instead of an XDR display. Hopefully, Apple will release more large XDR displays that are less expensive than the $5,000 Pro Display XDR. A 27-inch iMac Pro with M3 Max and XDR display would be amazing, but for now, it’s all up in the air.

Editors' Recommendations

The best outdoor security cameras for 2022

The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Ultrawide curved monitors are ON SALE at Dell today

Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor

Amazon’s bestselling air fryer just dropped to $100

Cosori Pro II air fryer sits next to a recipe book on a white background.

Hurry! This great back-to-school Chromebook is 40% off at Lenovo

15 inch Lenovo Chromebook 3i on a white background.

This Lenovo ThinkPad with Linux just got a $1,000 price cut

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop against a white backdrop.

Get a prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $530 off at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i on white background.

Why Samsung and Qualcomm’s deal makes the Galaxy S23 way more exciting

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the wild temperate rainforest.

Suck it, Picard. The Orville is Star Trek: The Next Generation’s true spiritual successor

The crew of The Orville on the bridge

Justin Long finds terror in new House of Darkness trailer

Justin Long in House of Darkness.

Grand Theft Auto 6: release date, trailer, gameplay, and more

gtav rockstar editor coming to consoles gta rockstareditor thumb

Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get $200

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 together, showing their partially folded displays.

6 Alexa settings to turn off right now

Choose More in the Alexa App.

Instagram is undoing its TikTok-like changes you hated so much

New features for Instagram Reels