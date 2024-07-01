Best 4th of July Laptop Deals: Chromebooks to gaming laptops on sale

There are some fantastic 4th of July laptop deals going on right now, with deep discounts on a wide range of products. Whether you’re looking for a super cheap Chromebook, the latest gaming laptop, or something in between, we’ve got you covered. Read on and we’ll take you through our favorite deals so you can easily find what works best for you and your budget. Take a look at our laptop buying guide before you dive in.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $270, was $360

If you want one of the best Chromebooks and need to keep costs down, consider the HP 14-inch Chromebook. It has an Intel Celeron N4120 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. It’s pretty basic stuff, but it’s just fine for web browsing or typing up the occasional document. Crucially, its highlight is its 14-inch HD touchscreen which has 220 nits of brightness and micro-edge bezels. It looks good for the price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $480, was $800

For an inexpensive way to work on the move, consider the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. It takes an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and teams it up with 16GB of memory. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage so you won’t need to worry about running out of room any time soon. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen so you can be more hands on while you work, and there are built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos providing immersive audio.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $520, was $700

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there, so whatever you buy is sure to be good. With the Dell Inspiron 15, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders. The touchscreen is useful if you want to be more hands on with how you work, but there are roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad for everything else.

HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop — $530, was $1,000

With a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage, the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop is a nice starting point for a stylish laptop that’s perfect for working on the move. It looks sleek while containing a 15.6-inch full HD display with 250 nits of brightness and micro-edge bezels. There’s also a HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Audio is provided by B&O so it sounds good too.

HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop — $550, was $880

For an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, check out the HP Envy. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlights here are the WUXGA IPS display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and the fact it’s a touchscreen. You can easily relax and watch something on it while also benefiting from its Corning Gorilla Glass NBT keeping it safe. It also has HP Fast charge support so it goes from 0% battery to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16-inch 2K laptop — $550, was $800

The best thing about the Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16-inch 2K laptop is its screen. It has a 16-inch touchscreen with a 2K resolution of 1900 x 1200 and 300 nits of brightness. Being a 2-in-1 design, you can easily flip it around for whenever you want to watch movies on it or if you want to focus on presenting something or simply working. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. The RAM is a little on the low side but otherwise it’s a respectable laptop for a variety of users.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop — $600, was $1,000

HP makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, so this HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is instantly appealing. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch touchscreen is a full HD display with 300 nits of brightness, while above it is a HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. It also comes with a stylus for being more exact with your work.

Dell Latitude 5540 — $989, was $1,609

For all your work needs, check out the Dell Latitude 5540. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Designed for business use, the Dell Latitude 5540 has intelligent privacy features such as an onlooker detection and look away detect. It also has ExpressSign-in and military standard levels of protection. For video calls, you can enjoy the removal of background noise and echoes on both ends of the call, and there’s voice quality monitoring as well.

HP EliteBook 1040 G10 — $1,099, was $3,069

Another business-focused offering is the HP EliteBook 1040 G10. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a 14-inch WUXGA display which looks great while keeping things super portable. It has a 1920 x 1200 resolution along with 400 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. It’s protected by HP Wolf Security so you get a hardware-enforced, always-on level of defense. There’s a 5MP camera with HP Auto Frame for taking video calls, and the audio is by Bang & Olufsen.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,099, was $1,299

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 is always a reliable choice. This model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. It’s a stylish looking machine that’s perfect for some basic content creation on the move or pretty much anything else you might have in mind. Lightweight and with an impressive 92.9% screen-to-body ratio, it still squeezes in a large and comfortable touchpad and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard.

HP Spectre 2-in-1 14-inch 2.8K OLED laptop — $1,130, was $1,630

Packed with some of the latest hardware, the HP Spectre 2-in-1 14-inch 2.8K OLED laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The bigger highlight is its 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen. It’s a VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified display with pixel dimming that presents true black color, high contrast, and low blue light qualities. Having self-lit pixels means the HP Spectre 2-in-1 14-inch 2.8K OLED laptop looks gorgeous so it’s a great 2-in-1 laptop for watching shows on the move. It’s even IMAX Enhanced Certified. There’s also a fingerprint reader on the power button, and the webcam is a hefty HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with a privacy shutter.

Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop — $2,200, was $2,700

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops, so if you’re looking for a great option, check out the Alienware x16 R2. This one has an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, for a good gaming system, it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which is ably teamed up with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It has the cool gamer aesthetic you’d expect from an Alienware system right down to its micro-LED lights system and per-key lighting on the keyboard.