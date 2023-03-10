 Skip to main content
Laptop Deals Under $500: Save on HP, Lenovo, and Dell today

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’ve been checking out laptop deals in the hope of finding a cheap laptop, we’ve got all the best options rounded up here. While they won’t all offer exceptional performance, they will give you the benefit of either ChromeOS or Windows 11 in a portable format which means you can type up necessary documents without much hassle. Interested to learn more? Read on while we take you through what’s out there.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $105, was $139

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 showing an attractive scene.

Chromebook deals simply don’t get cheaper than this Lenovo Chromebook 3. It has some very basic specs but if you simply need a way to get online that offers a standard keyboard, this will do the job. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. A 11.6-inch HD screen at least offers a WLED backlight and there’s a 720p HD webcam with a single microphone. It’s a good option for anyone who’s looking for their child’s first Chromebook, or that simply can’t afford to pay more.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $230, was $330

A silver HP 14-inch Chromebook showing an attractive overhead scene of a river.

For a Chromebook with a bigger screen, there’s always this HP 14-inch Chromebook. It won’t rival the best Chromebooks as it only has a basic Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage, but it has the basics you need for working on the cloud. It looks a little more stylish than your average Chromebook too with its 14-inch HD screen giving you more room to see while there’s also a 720p HD camera for taking calls. If you need more visual space, this could be worth it.

Related

HP 14-inch laptop — $270, was $430

A HP 14-inch laptop displaying Windows 11.

If you absolutely need a Windows 11 laptop but can’t afford much, this HP 14-inch laptop will do the job if you don’t mind not having the fastest system around. It has an AMD 3020e processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 14-inch HD screen along with a HP True Vision 720p HD camera for taking calls. None of that is particularly exciting but thanks to HP being one of the best laptop brands, there’s attention to detail here. A long-lasting battery life and HP Fast Charge helps keep you working away while the display has thin bezels so it’s more portable and stylish than you might expect.

HP 17-inch laptop — $330, was $500

A HP 17-inch laptop displaying Windows 11.

The HP 17-inch laptop certainly won’t rival the best laptops but it’s nice to be able to buy a Windows laptop with a large screen for this price. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage so this isn’t exactly a speedy laptop by any means. However, its 17-inch HD+ screen offers a resolution of 1600 x 900 and there’s also a lift-hinge for making it more comfortable to type. The keyboard also has a numeric keypad which is uncommon on many laptops, especially at this price.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $350, was $400

The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.

Dell consistently makes some of the best budget laptops and this Dell Inspiron 15 is certainly tempting. Unlike the other laptops here, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Even better, its 15-inch screen is a full HD one so you get a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The keyboard offers a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than previous models and a spacious touchpad. Even better, a lift-hinge means you can easily raise the device to a more ergonomic angle so you can type more comfortably. It’s these little things including Dell’s ComfortView Low Blue Light Software that makes it a more appealing proposition than most in this price range.

