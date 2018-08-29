Digital Trends
Acer targets gamers with new color-rich 4K Predator and Nitro monitors

With an eye on gamers, Acer took the wraps off of four new monitors across its Predator and Nitro lines at the IFA 2018 show in Berlin. All four come with fast 144Hz refresh rates to prevent screen tearing when playing fast action games.

At the high end of the spectrum are the 27-inch Predator XB273K and the 27-inch Nitro XV272K displays. The primary difference between these two panels is that the Predator unit comes with support for Nvidia’s G-Sync tech to eliminate screen tearing, while the Nitro series utilizes AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to achieve a similar purpose.

“Boasting AMD Radeon FreeSync, the new Nitro monitors’ frames sync with the PC’s graphics cards to support dynamic refresh rates, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing lag. Integrated Visual Response Boost (VRB) decreases blur in fast-moving images to achieve the effect of a 1ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time),” Acer said in a statement. Additionally, the Nitro XV273K display also features six-axis color adjustments, so gamers can make adjustments to the color, hue, and saturation. Gamers can also select from 11 black level options using the built-in black boost features to gain a visual advantage when trying to spot enemies in darker game scenes.

Both displays come with UHD 4K IPS panels with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, VESA HDR 400 certification, and support for 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. All four displays come with Acer’s VisionCare technology, featuring Flickerless, BlueLightShield, ComfyView, and low dimming technologies to reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions. The Predator display comes with an ErgoStand and shielding hood to minimize distraction during game play.

Acer Nitro XV3
Acer Nitro XV3

In addition to the 4K configuration, the Nitro series also includes the WQHD Nitro XV272U, which covers 95 percent of the wide color gamut with its IPS display panel. Acer also announced a second  WQHD model that uses a twisted nematic (TN) panel in the form of the XF272U. That model has a display that covers up to 90 percent of the wide color gamut.

The monitors also come with a VESA-compatible mount, so you can free up desk space by hanging the displays on a wall. All monitors come with minimal bezels thanks to Acer’s ZeroFrame design, which makes connecting multiple displays more seamless.

Acer’s 27-inch gaming displays will be available in the fourth quarter in North America. The Predator XB273K will start at $1,299, while the Nitro XV273K will start at $899. The WQHD Nitro XV272U will start at $499 and the XF272U will start at $449.

