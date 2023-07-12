 Skip to main content
This Alienware 34-inch gaming monitor is $450 off today

Prime Day deals give gamers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their rigs without breaking the bank. Need some extra RAM? A new headset? A massive, ultrawide gaming monitor? All of these things and more are part of Prime Day gaming PC deals. This particular deal isn’t even at Amazon, it’s at Dell. Dell is trying to muscle in on Prime Day too. They’re offering the Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor for $900. That’s not cheap for a monitor, but it is $450 off. That’s an incredible deal on a display that will elevate your gaming rig. Check it out before the deal ends on Thursday morning.

Why you should buy the Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor

The bottom line: This is a gorgeous monitor. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2300R curvature. That means it will likely fully envelope your vision when you’re sitting at your desk. You’ll truly feel like you’re immersed in the game you’re playing — no VR headset required. The native resolution of the monitor is 3840 x 1600, so you won’t be gaming in true 4K, but all of the other display specs stack up. It has a contrast ratio of 1000 to 1. It supports over one billion colors. The response time is 1ms, so you won’t have any lag between your hands and the action on the screen.

It has an anti-glare screen that can be tilted up an down to adjust for height. It can reach 600 cd/m² brightness. It has a built-in Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate processor, so it can handle intense games without overloading your computer. The outside of the monitor is equipped with AlienFX lighting, so you can customize the colors projected onto your desk and the wall behind your display. You can even set the colors to automatically correspond to the colors and effects in the game you’re playing.

This Prime Day gaming monitor deal will save you $450 and upgrade your gaming rig to the next level. The Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor is down to $900 for the duration of Prime Day. Grab it before the sale is over on Thursday morning or the monitor sells out.

