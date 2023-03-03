Right now, one of the best gaming PC deals is being able to save a huge $820 off the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $1,920, it’s down to $1,100 for a limited time so there’s a considerable saving to be enjoyed here. As with all Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll be this price for so snap it up before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC

Alienware is a popular brand for anyone looking for the best gaming desktops with some great hardware and features. The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all exactly what you could need for regular life and your gaming purposes. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM so it’s ideally suited for playing the latest games. Combined, all these specs mean you’ll be fine to play today’s games as well as the games for the future for a while to come. At worst, you can tweak some detail levels if needed.

The Alienware Aurora R13 is also attractively designed elsewhere. It has a new Legend 2.0 design that gives you a 50% increase to internal volume. That’s perfect for keeping cooling effective and ensuring there are fewer airflow obstructions. It also means that it’s easier for you to upgrade components with a toolless design and better cable management further streamlining the process.

Everything about the Alienware Aurora R13 is designed with convenience in mind so you can stick with what you’ve got for a while or choose to upgrade parts later on without hassle. Even the doors open easily. Alongside such future planning, the desktop also has the Alienware Command Center so you can easily adjust thermal controls and even initiate some overclocking without any bother. It’s great for feeling more in control of your new gaming rig. All you really need to do is remember to pair up one of the best gaming monitors to get the best from this situation.

The Alienware Aurora R13 is usually priced at $1,920 but right now, you can buy it for $1,100 from Dell. A saving of $820, this offer won’t last forever so if you’re keen to snap up a new gaming desktop for less, we recommend hitting the buy button now before you miss out. It’s a well-rounded system for the price.

