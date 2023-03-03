 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $820 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Right now, one of the best gaming PC deals is being able to save a huge $820 off the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $1,920, it’s down to $1,100 for a limited time so there’s a considerable saving to be enjoyed here. As with all Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll be this price for so snap it up before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC

Alienware is a popular brand for anyone looking for the best gaming desktops with some great hardware and features. The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming PC has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all exactly what you could need for regular life and your gaming purposes. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM so it’s ideally suited for playing the latest games. Combined, all these specs mean you’ll be fine to play today’s games as well as the games for the future for a while to come. At worst, you can tweak some detail levels if needed.

The Alienware Aurora R13 is also attractively designed elsewhere. It has a new Legend 2.0 design that gives you a 50% increase to internal volume. That’s perfect for keeping cooling effective and ensuring there are fewer airflow obstructions. It also means that it’s easier for you to upgrade components with a toolless design and better cable management further streamlining the process.

Related

Everything about the Alienware Aurora R13 is designed with convenience in mind so you can stick with what you’ve got for a while or choose to upgrade parts later on without hassle. Even the doors open easily. Alongside such future planning, the desktop also has the Alienware Command Center so you can easily adjust thermal controls and even initiate some overclocking without any bother. It’s great for feeling more in control of your new gaming rig. All you really need to do is remember to pair up one of the best gaming monitors to get the best from this situation.

The Alienware Aurora R13 is usually priced at $1,920 but right now, you can buy it for $1,100 from Dell. A saving of $820, this offer won’t last forever so if you’re keen to snap up a new gaming desktop for less, we recommend hitting the buy button now before you miss out. It’s a well-rounded system for the price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This HP Omen gaming PC just had its price slashed by $700
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 28, 2023
hp omen 25l deal february 2023 open gaming pc feature lifestyle

HP continues to have some of the best gaming PC deals out there at the moment with $700 off a popular HP Omen 25L gaming PC. Normally priced at $1,750, it's currently down to $1,050 so you save a significant $700 off the regular price. For the money, you get a stylish-looking gaming PC that's ideal if you prefer to game at home on your PC than other alternatives. Sure to be a hit with many, the stock is likely to be limited so let's take a quick look at what makes this deal tick.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L
While this particular HP Omen isn't among our list of the best gaming PCs, another HP Omen model is and this one borrows certain elements. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so you'll get great performance out of this system whatever games you plan on playing.

Read more
Lenovo Annual Sale 2023: Save on laptops and gaming PCs
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 28, 2023
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo has started its annual sale which means this is the perfect time for you to save big on a laptop or gaming PC. Right now, there are plenty of amazing offers on some of the best budget laptops, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming PCs or laptops. Whatever your plans or your budget, there's going to be something here for you. We're here to narrow things down to some of the highlights so read on while we take you through them. In no time, you'll find the right purchase for you.
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e -- $269, was $999

One of the more appealing laptop deals for anyone on a budget, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is basic but a good bet for someone looking for a robust system, perhaps for their child or simply because they need to keep costs down. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The amount of storage is a pleasant surprise given it means you shouldn't have to worry about relying on cloud storage, while it also gives plenty of room for Windows 11 Home that's installed on the system. An 11.6-inch HD display is pretty basic but it at least offers 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. Military-grade levels of protection and the ability to use the screen as a touchscreen are the highlights here with the laptop also including a stylus for more accurate sketching.

Read more
The best gaming keyboards for 2023
Jacob Roach
By Jacob Roach
February 22, 2023
A closeup of gamer using a mechanical keyboard with rgb lighting

The best gaming keyboards aren't for everyone, but if you're looking for every competitive advantage, and every niche feature to augment your gaming ability and gaming immersion, then they're well worth considering. From cheap gaming keyboards to the ones best-suited for esports players, we've rounded up all of the options that we recommend for hardcore gamers. The best gaming keyboard for us is the Asus ROG Strix Flare II Animate. It comes with a variety of options for customization, as well as true mechanical switches, helping to give you an edge in your favorite games. It's a great option, but there are several other fantastic keyboards that would look great alongside your gaming mouse.

We borrowed some picks from our roundups of the best keyboards and the best wireless keyboards, so there are a lot of favorites here. Before picking anything up, make sure to check our list of gaming keyboard deals to make sure you're getting the best price.

Read more