If you want the absolute best that you can get from the gaming PC deals that are available online, you should take a look at Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC. From its original price of $3,800, the powerful machine is available with an $800 discount so you’ll only have to pay $3,000. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny because of its topnotch performance. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to pocket the savings though, as time may already be running out for the bargain.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC

If you want to play the best PC games at their highest settings, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC has your back. Inside its stylish chassis are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that will give you room to run streaming apps and other software while you’re playing video games, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be ready to run the best upcoming PC games without the need for further upgrades.

The 1TB SSD of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is large enough to install several AAA titles, in addition to Windows 11 Home that comes pre-loaded. A liquid cooling system not only keeps the gaming PC running at optimum conditions, but it also maintains silence while you play so you won’t be distracted when you’re in the middle of a tough online battle or a boss fight. The Alienware Aurora R15 also provides access to the Alienware Command Center, which offers auto-tuned game profiles, overclocking options, AlienFX lighting settings, and many more.

There’s no other way to say it — the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a powerhouse, and it’s actually a steal at its discounted price of $3,000. You’ll be able to use the $800 in savings on its original price of $3,800 on video games and accessories, but you’ll have to act fast because this opportunity may not last long. In addition to your investment in the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, you should check out monitor deals for a display that will give justice to the machine’s capabilities.

