If you’re sifting through all of the best Prime Day deals looking for a really powerful gaming PC, well, then you’re probably looking in the wrong places. That said, there are some great Prime Day gaming PC deals available, including this next one from Dell and Alienware. The monstrously powerful Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC, with a gorgeous chassis, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, is on sale for $1700 off. Usually $3,100, you can nab it during the big sale for $1,400. That’s probably one of the best prices we’ve seen all year for this particular rig. We’ll do a deeper dive into its specs below.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC

Just looking at the chassis and the beautiful design, complete with RGB, it’s clear that you’re not going to be able to find something comparable, even if you custom-build it. Sure, you might find another cool case, but definitely not this one. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is also packed to the brim with powerful internals.

Starting with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor that has 12 cores and 24 threads, this Windows 11 gaming PC is going to take on just about any game you throw at it on high to ultra settings. For graphics, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM combined with 64GB of DDR4 system RAM for ultimate multitasking and performance. For storage, you get two separate drives, including a 1TB M.2 NVMe solid-state drive and a standard 1TB 7200RPM SATA hard drive. Even with the size of games nowadays, you won’t be filling those up quickly.

You also get MediaTek WiFi 6 built-in, so you can connect to your local network wirelessly if you want — you can go wired, too, of course. You can also tap into the Alienware Command Center to fine-tune thermals, overclock, and adjust various settings.

If you’re a casual gamer and want something extra powerful, you can’t go wrong here. If you’re a power user and want something with that same power but which also offers a lot of potential on the upgrade and overclocking front, well, this is a good match for that too.

With the Prime Day deals going on, it’s no surprise Dell has some sales to coincide with the event, and the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 benefits, as a result, or at least those looking to buy one certainly benefit. That’s because it’s down from its normal price of $3,100 to just $1,400 — saving buyers a whopping $1,700. Hurry, though. This deal won’t last forever. It might not even last through the week because it’s selling fast.

