If you’re a mobile gamer, CES 2019 is proving to be an exciting battleground for gaming laptops. After AMD, Intel, and Nvidia announced their latest processors and graphics cards geared for laptops, many gaming brands have updated their notebooks to support the latest generation of silicon technology.

Whether you’re looking for a thin, light, and powerful system to take on opponents while gaming on the go, or you’re in search of a new form factor, there are plenty of options to choose from. But if you’re after serious performance, a few of the laptops on our list include desktop-class processors and graphics, making them ideal replacements for much larger towers.

From unique form factors to special features like the use of artificial intelligence to improve system performance, here is our comprehensive list of all the gaming laptops that were unveiled at CES 2019:

22. Lenovo Legion Y540

Though it might not be as powerful as the more premium Y740, Lenovo’s Legion Y540 still delivers the discrete graphics performance in a slim body but at a much more affordable price tag. Starting at $930, the 15-inch, sports a similarly discrete and stylish body as the Y740, but Lenovo hasn’t been as forthcoming on what discrete Nvidia graphics or Intel processor this gaming laptop will sport.

21. Asus ROG Strix Hero II

The ROG Strix Hero II is similar to the Scar II on this list, but this Asus gaming notebook was specifically designed for multiplayer online battle arenas with its translucent keycaps emphasizing the W, A, S, and D keys. The Hero II comes with RTX 2060 graphics and sports Optimus technology to activate the discrete GPU only when needed to conserve battery power.

20. Asus FX705 and FX505

Gamers who prefer to game on AMD’s processors and graphics will be happy to know that Asus released the FX705 and FX505 laptops this year with AMD’s Ryzen 5 3550H processor and Radeon RX 560X graphics. With FreeSync display support, a customizable RGB-backlit keyboard with 1.8mm key travel, and 15- or 17-inch displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, these AMD offerings are strong contenders. The best part about these notebooks is that they fall under Asus’ TUF brand, offering a MIL-STD810G rugged experience — in case you experience a little bit of road rage while racing down the Forza 4 tracks.

19. Gigabyte Aero 15-X9

Though it may not boast the artificial intelligence capabilities of the Aero 15-Y9, the X9 model is still a powerful option that comes with similarly impressive specs. With up to an Intel Core i9-8950K processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 graphics under the hood, this 15-inch laptop comes with an X-Rite Pantone factory calibrated display.

18. Samsung Notebook Odyssey

Though Samsung isn’t particularly a strong brand when it comes to gaming laptops, the company has been known to offer competitive specs and prices on its PC products. The Notebook Odyssey is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with 144Hz refresh, Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics, 16GB RAM, and an understated aluminum body that’s just 19.9mm thin. If Samsung nails the pricing on this one, the Notebook Odyssey could be a very competitive option for gamers looking for a stylish laptop.

17. Asus ROG Strix Scar II

What better way to show off the ray-tracing capabilities of Battlefield V than a camouflage-inspired laptop. The ROG Strix Scar II features a body that’s coated in a camouflage print and sports Nvidia’s RTX 2060 or 2070 graphics, 15- or 17-inch display options that support 144 Hz refresh rates and 3ms GTG response times, and either an Intel Core i7-8750H or Core i5-8300H processor.

16. Origin EVO16-S and EVO17-S

Although Origin has been light on details about what graphics the EVO16-S and EVO17-S support, these thin and light gaming laptops will come with next-generation graphics in a body that’s much more svelte than the powerful EON17-X. With 16- or 17-inch displays, 144Hx refresh rates, and topping out with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, these laptops support up to three solid-state drives. Origin boasts up to six hours of battery life, but if you’re a heavy gamer, be prepared to plug in much sooner.

15. Dell G7 and G5

Though enthusiasts may know Dell through its Alienware label, Dell’s branded G7 and G5 notebooks have also been updated to Intel’s 8th-Generation CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics, making them powerful contenders at a more affordable $999 starting price. The slim G7 promises either a 15- or 17-inch FHD panel with 144Hz refresh or an upgraded 4K OLED display for colors that pop. Users can also choose a dual-drive configuration that pairs a 1TB solid-state drive with 2TB HDD. Though the 15-inch G5 packs much of the same high-end internals, its display is more limited to either a FHD or UHD panel with 60Hz refresh.

14. Lenovo Legion Y740

To support Nvidia’s latest RTX graphics — up to an RTX 2080 Max-Q on the larger 17-inch model, Lenovo redesigned the $1,749 Legion Y740 from last year’s model to give it better cooling. The Legion Y740 is available in either 15- or 17-inch screen configurations supporting up to 144Hz refresh, G-Sync capabilities, Dolby Vision with up to 500 nits of brightness, and Dolby Atmos audio, these laptops come with impressive specs to delight gamers and media consumers in a thin and light package as far as gaming notebooks are concerned.

13. MSI GE75 and GE63

For gamers who prefer more aggressive styling, MSI’s GE75 and GE63 models boasts L-shaped RGB cutouts on the lid, while the GE75 also adds 3D Dragon Spines with red anodized diamond-cut finish. These flashier gaming notebooks still sport some powerful specs, with either a 17.3- or 15.6-inch IPS displays with 144Hz refresh, up to RTX 2080 graphics, support for Intel 8th-generation Core i7 processors, and up to three total storage drives. The keys on the SteelSeries-designed keyboard can be individually configured with RGB backlighting as well to complete the lighting effects.

12. Alienware m15 and m17

Don’t be fooled by its Ultrabook-like thinness, as Dell’s refreshed Alienware m15 and m17 both pack a hefty punch. With either a 15-inch or 17-inch screen, both models can be configured with a 4K panel, slim bezels, Intel Core i9 processor, and up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics all in a package with the brand’s familiar aesthetics complete with RGB lighting effects.

11. Asus Zephyrus S GX701 and GX531

The Zephyrus S GX701 is a stylish and powerful gaming laptop with a design that focuses on an 18.7mm slim profile, narrow bezels, and Pantone-validated display. Billed as the most compact 17-inch gaming laptop around, the Zephyrus S GX701also delivers on the performance with a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics, G-Sync and Optimus display support, and six-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor. If you want something compact, the GX531 promises the same top specs in a 15-inch body with narrow bezels.

10. Gigabyte Aero 15-Y9

Rather than lean entirely on hardware specifications, as many of Gigabyte’s competitors have done on this list, the Aero 15-Y9 aims to push the performance envelope by leveraging artificial intelligence to do some heavy lifting. Like many high-end competitors, the Aero 15-Y9 boasts a 15.6-inch 4K panel, Intel Core i9 processor, and Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics, but it stands out by using Microsoft’s Azure AI tech to balance performance and power efficiency. We’ll have to see how well this works in real-world usage, but if Gigabyte is successful, it could help the Aero 15-Y9 turn up the throttle when you need it in serious game play.

9. Origin Eon 17-X

Though Origin’s Eon 17-X doesn’t offer the same upgradability like the Alienware Area-51m, this laptop also comes with a desktop-class processor and next-gen desktop-class graphics. With a 17-inch 4K panel that supports G-Sync technology, you’re sure to out-perform the competition with the Eon 17-X while gaming on the go.

8. HP Omen 15

With a 15-inch display that supports the world’s first 240Hz refresh rate on a laptop, the Omen 15 is built for action. This laptop tops out with an 8th-Generation Intel processor and Nvidia’s RTX 2070 graphics, but the display’s ultra-fast refresh rate will make this laptop very appealing to esports enthusiasts.

7. Asus ROG Mothership

Asus’ ROG Mothership is one of the most talked-about gaming laptops from CES 2019, and rightly so. With a detachable keyboard and flip-out kickstand, this 10-pounds beast looks like Microsoft’s Surface Pro in disguise with a 17.3-inch screen. You’re getting top specs here, too, including a Core i9-8950K processor, Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, Intel Wi-Fi6 AX200 wireless, and three SSDs that can be configured in a RAID 0 array.

6. Acer Predator Triton 500

Unlike the larger Predator 900, the smaller 15-inch Triton 500 comes with a simpler design, swapping the cool Easel hinge for a more traditional clamshell form factor. It still packs in all the imports specs, like Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics and a 144Hz refresh rate display without the size compromise of the larger Triton 900.

5. Razer Blade Advanced

Razer took everything that we loved about the Blade 15 last year and made it even better this year, with an upgrade to RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics, a Windows Hello camera, and a panel that supports up to 144Hz refresh rates on the Blade 15 Advanced. The Advanced will arrive at the end of the month for $2,300.

4. Asus ROG G703

While the ROG’s specs may sound similar to many rivals of on the list, the start of the show is the HyperDrive Extreme storage on the ROG G703. This laptop is able to combine three SSds in a RAID configuration for some of the fastest data transfer rates yet on a laptop.

3. Acer Predator Triton 900

Just the name of this laptop sounds beastly, and Acer doesn’t disappoint in the performance department with the Preadator Triton. Sporting a unique Ezel Aero Hinge that allows this laptop to be used in up to four modes, you’re getting Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics on board, a 17-inch 4K panel with G-Sync support, and 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It’s insanely expensive, but this is one of the most interesting gaming laptop designs we’ve evre seen.

2. MSI GS75 and GS65

Just by looking at MSI’s GS75 Stealth‘s svelte profile, you can easily mistake this slim gaming notebook for any run-of-the-mill ultrabook. Under the hood, though, you’re getting powerful specs, like a 17-inch panel with fast 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia’s latest RTX 2080 graphics in a Max-Q design, 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and support for three solid-state drives for all your storage needs. If you need a more compact package, the 15-inch MSI GS65 is a great alternative.

1. Alienware Area-51m

Although it may look like a laptop, the Alienware Area-51m is actually a desktop disguised in a mobile body. You’re getting an overclockable desktop-grade processor and unlocked Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti desktop-class graphics with a 17-inch display, and the best part is that both the CPU and GPU are upgradable! Pricing starts at $2,549 when it launches January 21. It’s the most exciting gaming laptop we’ve seen in a while — especially if Alienware can deliver on the promise on this desktop replacement.