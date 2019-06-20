Amazing Amazon price cuts on Logitech gaming and productivity tech

Share

Prime Day 2019 is still a few weeks away, but Amazon isn’t holding back on jaw-dropping deals. Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day with a 24-hour clock features a raft of Logitech PC gaming and productivity devices. This selection of deals is so rich we limited our selection to the products with 50% or higher discounts and average ratings of 4 stars or above from Amazon customers.

We’ve found the best discounts on Logitech’s device from Amazon’s Deal of the Day and put them all in one place. Whether you’re looking for an ergonomic keyboard or mouse or want to upgrade your current configuration, these five deals can help you save up to $44. These deals end at 11:59 p.m. PT or when inventory runs out.

Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse — $30 off

The Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse gets up to three years of battery life yet it supports hyper-fast scrolling for speed and click-scrolling for precision. An included tiny USB Logitech Unifying Receiver can also support a compatible keyboard. The M705 is an ergonomically shaped right-hand mouse with programmable controls.

Normally priced at $50, the Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse is just $20 during this sale. If you want a new mouse that’s comfortable to use and doesn’t chew through batteries, this is an awesome deal.

Logitech K350 2.4Ghz Wireless Keyboard — $40 off

Logitech’s ergonomic wave-shaped K350 2.4Ghz Wireless Keyboard has a cushioned palm rest and a slightly curved key layout. In addition to media control and programmable function keys, the K350 is rated to get three years of use from two AAA batteries. A nano USB receiver is included with the keyboard.

Usually $60, the Logitech K350 2.4Ghz Wireless Keyboard is just $20 for this one-day sales event. If you’re looking for a comfortable upgraded keyboard the 60% discount on this keyboard is hard to pass up.

Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615 — $44 off

You can use the versatile Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615 on your desk, on top of a monitor, or with a tripod. The C315 records in 1080p full HD resolution and video chats in 720p HD resolution. Autofocus, automatic light correction, and an integrated microphone with noise reduction to minimize background noise when you’re speaking enhance the value of this camera. An attached 3-foot USB cable connects to your computer.

Regularly priced $70, the Logitech HD Laptop Webcam C615 is just $26 today. If you’re shopping for an upgrade to an existing notebook webcam or adding a camera to a desktop system, grab this opportunity to buy this reliable Logitech camera at a whopping 63% discount.

Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse — $25 off

The Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is ready to play with nine programmable function buttons and a compact, symmetrical shape you can use with either hand.

Ordinarily $40, the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is just $15 during this sale. If you need a new mouse or want to upgrade to a new design, this gaming mouse is an excellent buy, and you can switch between hands to give yourself a break.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse — $42 off

Digital Trends called the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse “arguably the best mobile mouse, ever.” With a small, lightweight, but elegant design and a precise optical sensor, this mouse is an excellent choice for most people. Unlike most wireless mice that run on replaceable batteries, the MX Anywhere 2 has a rechargeable battery that runs up to 70 days per charge. You can connect the mouse with wireless USB using an included unifying receiver, with a USB cable, or via Bluetooth.

Instead of the usual $80 price, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse is $38 for this sale. If you want a versatile, premier mouse at a great price, take advantage of this one-day sale.

