Amazon is closing in on the end of its post-Cyber Monday 12 Days of Deals with excellent bargains on some of the top-selling holiday gifts. The deal announced today for the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is one of the best we’ve seen for a robotic vacuum cleaner from one of the top brands.

Ecovacs is one of the top three bestselling robot vacuum brands, and the Deebot 500 entry-level model has all the cleaning and operational features many people may ever need. This robotic assistant cleans hard floors and carpeting, automatically increasing suction power when it detects extra debris or hard to clean dust and dirt.

In addition to its Max Mode Power feature, the Deebot 500 has a main central brush and two side brushes that work together to sweep, lift, and suck in dirt and debris from your floors. There are three cleaning modes: Auto, for general cleaning, Spot, for cleaning a small area, and Edge, for focusing on your floor edges and corners.

You can set up cleaning schedules for the Deebot 500 with the Ecovacs Smart App. The app also shows the robot vac’s status and current operating mode. Beside the mobile app, you can also control the Deebot 500 with the included remote control. To top off your access options, this Ecovacs model is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so that you can start or stop the vacuum hands-free with voice commands.



Rated to run for up to 110 minutes per battery charge, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 automatically returns to its charging station when it gets low on power. Other protective features include anti-collision sensors and anti-drop detectors so that it won’t fall down stairs or steps.



Backed by a one year warranty, the Deebot 500 comes with the docking charging station, remote control, a cleaning tool, an extra set of side brushes and high-efficiency dust filters, and a special cleaning tool helpful for detangling string or long hair that gets caught in the brushes.

Normally priced $280, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is $135 for this sale, a 52% discount. If you’re looking for a great buy on a robot vacuum as a gift or for your home, this is a great opportunity.

