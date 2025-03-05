 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

An AMD RX 9060 XT with 16GB would ruin Nvidia’s second-hand market

By
The new AMD RDNA 4 architecture and compute unit.
AMD

I know, I know we’re all hopped up about the RX 9070 XT and 9070 launch — I know I am. But looking beyond the potential big win AMD is on for with its first RDNA4 graphics cards, I’m also particularly excited about the potential for the rumored 9060 XT. Not because it’ll be cheaper again — it will be — but because it might have up to 16GB of VRAM. That’s going to wreck Nvidia’s long-term second-hand card market, which could have a much greater impact on AMD’s market share over the long term.

It’s all just rumors for now, and some of my colleagues are much less excited by this than I am, but I think there’s some real potential here for this little card to be a game changer.

Recommended Videos

Hitting the VRAM wall

Video memory, or VRAM, has been a front-and centre feature of graphics card spec sheets for generations, but it’s started to matter a lot more in recent years. While flagship graphics cards have exploded in their VRAM quantities, with the 5090 now offering 32GB, most mainstream cards have been getting by with less. It was only a couple of generations ago that the flagship RTX 3080 only had 10GB of VRAM, and outside of the top few models, you’ll still see 12GB, 10GB, or even 8GB.

RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 should still be a great option for gamers on a budget, but its lack of VRAM makes it largely redundant. DigitalTrends

The problem is, this is really not enough any more. Not for the latest games, and not when you enable demanding settings like ray tracing. Alan Wake 2 has been clocked using over 15GB when running at full tilt, 4K, ray tracing, all the beans. Other games aren’t far behind.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

DLSS can’t help with your card running out of VRAM when you enable 4K textures. Neural texture compression isn’t anywhere near ready to fix this, either. As other games start to raise their VRAM requirements for more modest settings, older high-end cards are going to be left behind.

Why affordable 16GB of VRAM matters

AMD has been putting more VRAM in its cards for the past couple of generations. The RX 6700 XT had 12GB of VRAM, where the RTX 3070 only had 8GB. The RX 7700 XT has 16GB of VRAM, while the 4070 only had 12GB. Even Nvidia’s new RTX 5070, which is reviewing very poorly, only has 12GB of VRAM.

These cards with sub 16GB of VRAM are going to be incapable of playing some games at higher settings in a few years. At settings that they should still be able to match based on their raw performance, but simply won’t be able to enable because of the VRAM shortage.

The RX 7600 XT graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Enter the RX 9060 XT. This card is going to launch at some point in the next couple of months with a lower price than the $550 of the 9070. Probably much less. Let’s assume that over the long term it works out to around $300 — the high-end of RX 7600 XT pricing at the time of writing. That’s a $300 card that is going to be able to do things that some of Nvidia’s recent-generation high-end GPUs just cannot do.

That means in a year or so when people are considering buying a new graphics card, and they look at the price of AMD’s entry-level models, and compare them to the higher-end models from Nvidia on the second-hand market, they’re going to choose the model that can play the games they want to play.

How wide is your bus?

The only caveat to all this, is bus-width. As my colleague Monica points out in her preview of the rumored RX 9060 XT cards, AMD could ruin these GPUs before they even get out the gate. In previous generations, the X600 series of graphics cards from AMD have had their performance wrecked by limited bus widths and PCIExpress bandwidth.

If AMD does that again with the RX 9060 XT and 9060, my prediction may turn out to be short-sighted and overly rosy. Poor performance is poor performance, whether you have lots of VRAM or not.

But if AMD doesn’t do that… if it manages to make these cards decently competitive with whatever RTX 5060 Nvidia’s been working on, with the bolstered ray tracing and new FSR features, with lots of VRAM? AMD could be on to a winner that could stand a chance of competing for the most popular graphics card in the Steam Hardware survey. The same one that AMD barely makes a blip on in early 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…
AMD’s next-gen GPUs to go on sale next month
AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPUs from different brands

AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards are officially set to hit the market on March 6, according to certain retail listings. The new GPUs, based on AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture, will launch just a few weeks after Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti and possibly before the RTX 5070, setting the stage for a heated mid-range GPU battle.

As per Tom's Hardware, screenshots of RX 9070 and 9070 XT models from XFX listed on Amazon were shared by hardware leaker momomo_us having a price range from $649 to $849. One of these listing notably mentions, “This item will be released on March 6, 2025.”

Read more
The competition between AMD and Nvidia is finally heating up
Two RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards sitting next to each other.

Nvidia opened this year with two of the best graphics cards, but AMD largely stayed silent. Now, for the first time in 2025, the competition will start heating up. Yesterday, Nvidia announced the release date for its next GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti. AMD immediately struck back with an important announcement about the RX 9070 XT. Here's what we know.
Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti is almost here
Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti is right around the corner, and it marks yet another win for leakers who predicted the release date correctly. Set to arrive on February 20, the GPU will start at $749, but realistically, finding one at MSRP (recommended list price) might be tough. Prices aside, the RTX 5070 Ti will feature 8,960 CUDA cores, a boost clock of up to 2.45GHz, and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM across a 256-bit memory bus alongside a 300-watt TGP.

https://x.com/NVIDIAGeForce/status/1890038221314077048

Read more
Market analyst confirms my worst fears about Nvidia GPUs
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards stacked on top of each other.

Hello again, GPU shortage -- we really didn't miss you. Although the RTX 50-series is technically here, the reality isn't that simple. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 launched in January in a very limited capacity, and now, it looks like the other graphics cards in the lineup may have to pay the price. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known market analyst, the release dates for Nvidia's best graphics cards for gamers are being pushed back. Worse yet, the GPUs will likely sell out the moment they hit the shelves.

Kuo reports that chip supply constraints are causing shortages, but this is no news to us. The RTX 5090 sold out almost as soon as it hit the shelves, and some retailers report that we might have to wait until June for the GPUs to come back in stock. Meanwhile, scalpers are having a field day on eBay, selling the cards at a massive markup -- or even selling photos of the GPU at $2,000.

Read more