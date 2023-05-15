 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to check your VRAM — how much graphics memory do you have?

Jon Martindale
By

Knowing how much VRAM your graphics card has is incredibly important for modern gaming. Most need a certain amount to run at all, and if you want to optimize your game performance and visuals, you need to know how much VRAM you're working with. Many games have VRAM use bars within their settings menu, so you can often see how much you have in there.

If your game doesn't show you that, or you just want to know right now without booting up any games, here are some other ways to find out how much VRAM your GPU has.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

Check the labels

If your graphics card is relatively new, just reach for the box. Graphics card memory is so important for modern graphics cards, that the quantity and generation of it is almost always listed on the box in some capacity. It could be the marketing stickers or the spec table on the back, but either or both should tell you how much VRAM your graphics card has.

Alternatively, look on the card itself. Most graphics cards have a model number sticker somewhere on the back that typically includes the quantity of RAM it has on board. The manufacturer's website will also have a full specs table with all the information you need, as should the online store you bought it from (if applicable).

Check your VRAM using DXDiag

The DirectX Diagnostic Tool, or DxDiag, is an iconic Windows tool used to test the DirectX API's functionality in Windows, as well as troubleshoot video and sound issues. It's been part of Windows for many generations, but it still has its uses — like checking your VRAM.

Step 1: Search for "DxDiag" in the Windows search box and select the corresponding result.

Searching for DxDiag in Windows 10.

Step 2: Wait a minute or so for the diagnostic tool to complete, then select your main display from the tabs at the top of the window. In most cases, this will be Display 1.

DxDiag Tool in use in Windows 10.
Related

Step 3: Under the Device heading you should see information about your graphics card model. Next to Display Memory it should tell you your VRAM total in Megabytes. You can round that to the nearest 1,000 for the colloquial understanding of VRAM.

In this example, the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is listed as having 8031MB of Display Memory. That equates to 8GB, as per the model's specifications.

Display settings in DxDiag.

For more information on your graphics card, you can use an in-depth third-party tool like HWInfo. That one is particularly good for checking your CPU temperature, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 12GB may soon return, but not how you think
The top of the Nvidia RTX 4080 cooler.

According to a new leak, Nvidia may soon launch another graphics card -- the RTX 4070 Ti. Set to arrive on January 5, the GPU should be well-positioned to rival AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Even if the rumor proves to be true, we're still left with even more questions. Is this a new GPU or is Nvidia's canceled RTX 4080 12GB making a quiet comeback?

Read more
Here’s how you could protect your RTX 4090 from melting
The RTX 4090 graphics card on a table alongside a set of cables held in hand.

Reports about melting connectors and adapters on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 are still popping up every so often, and we still haven't had an official statement from Nvidia on the matter. However, tech experts from around the globe are trying to find the cause of the problem.

This time around, a power supply expert from Corsair released a lengthy explanation of what might be happening. According to JonnyGuru, the issue is not caused by a faulty connector but rather by user error. The fix is rather simple.

Read more
Having trouble accessing your Instagram account? You’re not alone
Instagram being used on an iPhone.

Instagram appears to be down right now, but the glitch many users are reporting is an odd one. It's not just that users are having trouble accessing the popular photo- and video-sharing app, but they're also having trouble accessing their own accounts and have reported being hit with account suspension notices.

On Monday morning, the apparent Instagram outage was reported by users on Twitter and on Downdetector. Both sites included numerous reports saying that users suddenly lost access to their IG accounts and were given account suspension notices.

Read more