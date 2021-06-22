AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is here, promising up to a 2.5x performance increase in supported games across Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. At launch, there are seven games that support the feature, but nearly a dozen more are planned. AMD has partnered with over 40 development studios, too, which means we’ll see the list grow over the coming months. In the meantime, we rounded up every game that supports AMD Super Resolution.

FSR is a spatial upscaling feature that increases performance in supported games. It does this by rendering the game at a lower internal resolution (like 1080p) and then passing it through an upscaling algorithm to achieve a higher resolution (like 1440p). After some image clean-up trickery, it presents an image that looks close to native resolution without the performance penalty.

Although the list of games that support FSR is small now, it should grow significantly over the next year. AMD has been clear that the current version of FSR is only the first one, and the company will continue to develop and expand it as time goes on.

Available now

Godfall

Godfall is a great showcase for FSR. It’s one of the best-looking games on PC, especially with ray tracing turned on. You’ll need a hefty rig to run it natively, though.

The recommend system specs call for an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti and 8th-gen Intel i7 processor, and that’s just for running the game at 1080p above 60 frames per second (fps). If you want to run it at 4K with all of the sliders turned up, you’ll need FSR.

Anno 1800

Anno 1800 seemed like a strange choice for FSR, but we found that it’s a perfect complement to AMD’s upscaling tech in our Super Resolution review.

Although the game is usually limited by the CPU — it doesn’t benefit as much from FSR’s more extreme modes — FSR still boosts frame rates without sacrificing image quality. Anno 1800 doesn’t have a lot of fine detail when you’re zoomed out, so FSR can get away with a lot without killing the experience.

The Riftbreaker

The Riftbreaker isn’t officially out yet, but it already supports FSR in the demo. It’s a base-building survival game in the style of Satisfactory or Oxygen Not Included, but with a dash of action.

The player-controlled Mr. Riggs wields a sword and gun to take on any aliens that threaten the base, so between sessions of quiet base-building, you’ll be holding out against hordes of enemies. The Riftbreaker is scheduled to launch in 2021.

Terminator: Resistance

Terminator: Resistance is an FPS game that takes place in the “Future War” talked about in The Terminator and Terminator 2. You take control of a solider of the Resistance years after Judgment Day with one simple goal: To survive.

Although Terminator: Resistance is mostly a linear shooter, it features multiple dialogue options and different endings, giving players some control over the game world and how the story plays out.

Kingshunt

Kingshunt isn’t out yet, but the limited playtest supports FSR. It’s an online third-person action game where two teams of five hack and slash each other to bits. Outside of the modern, melee-focused combat, players can use abilities to build structures near their base.

Kingshunt combines third-person slashing with tower defense, and it’s currently set to launch in 2021.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil Genius 2: World Domination puts you in control of the bad guy. You control the titular evil genius with the goal of building your evil lair and setting your plan for world domination into motion.

The game isn’t too demanding, so it’s not the best showcase of FSR on midrange to high-end hardware. If you’re just skirting the recommended system specs, FSR can boost your performance without too much of a visual downgrade.

22 Racing Series

22 Racing Series isn’t out yet, but it’s on AMD’s list of supported games. It’s described as a “real-time strategy racing” game, and the core of the game involves racing around a 360-degree track with real physics simulations.

The “real-time strategy” bit comes from the fact that you can activate track abilities and make midrace upgrades to your vehicle, which should keep each race feeling unique.

Coming soon

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is the latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running FPS franchise. The game is set on the fictional island of Yara, which is like a “a tropical paradise frozen in time.” You take up control of a former Yaran solider caught up in revolution.

“El Presidente” Antón Castillo, the island’s fascist dictator, is your target, and Far Cry 6 will send you crafting, gathering, and shooting to take him down. The game is set to release on October 7, 2021.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Resident Evil 7, putting players in control of Ethan Winters as he investigates a mysterious village in Europe.

Like the best Resident Evil games, Village sends you through labyrinthian maps looking for ammo and key items, all while trying to dodge zombies that want to eat your face. Village is available on PC now, but AMD hasn’t announced when it’s getting FSR support.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the largest esports games in the world, and as such, it doesn’t have very demanding system requirements.

You can run the game even if you have a graphics card that says “ATI” and not “AMD.” FSR support isn’t about increasing performance on midrange or even low-end hardware, but about optimizing the game to run on systems with minimal graphics power at higher resolutions and frame rates.

Myst

Unless there are FSR plans for a game from 1993, this Myst is the remake that’s scheduled to launch later in 2021. It’s developed by Cyan Worlds, which made the original, and it features entirely new art, sound, textures, and everything in between.

It’s a proper remake, not a remaster. In addition, players will be able to take on the game entirely in VR or change up the game with optional puzzle randomization. It doesn’t have a launch date yet, but the developer said it’s coming in the second half of the year.

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Necromunda: Hired Gun is the latest game set in the Warhammer 40K universe. You are a hired gun in the hive world of Necromunda, tasked with tacking down criminals and mutants to earn money and upgrade your arsenal.

Outside of just shooting, you can use your grappling hook to quickly zip around environments and let loose the killer jaws of your cyber-mastiff. Necromuna: Hired Gun is available on PC now, but AMD hasn’t announced when it will receive FSR support.

Forspoken

Forspoken is the latest from Final Fantasy XV developer Luminous Productions, and that’s about all we know about it right now. The limited gameplay shown paints a picture of fast, fluid terrain traversal in a vibrant world. The game will feature ray tracing and large-scale procedural world generation, making FSR support a necessity. Forspoken is scheduled to launch in 2022.

Asterigos

Asterigos is a game, we think. It’s listed as a game with FSR support coming soon on AMD’s website, but we couldn’t dig up any information about it online. We couldn’t find as much as a trailer announcing the game, let alone a listing or a screenshot. Regardless, whenever the game arrives, it will feature FSR support.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues the legacy of Baldur’s Gate that was started on PCs in 1998. Developed by Divinity: Original Sin 2 developer Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 marries the rich world of Dungeons and Dragons with the rewarding gameplay of Original Sin 2.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently in an early access period. We imagine FSR will come late in the development process, but AMD and Larian haven’t announced anything yet.

Edge of Eternity

Edge of Eternity is a modern take on the classic JRPG formula. Like the best JRPGs, you control a party of characters with unique abilities through an epic fantasy world.

The game went through a long early access period, but the 1.0 build released in June. An FSR update could come when the game launches on PlayStation 5 later this year, but the developers haven’t announced anything yet.

Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 is next entry in the wildly popular Farming Simulator series from Giants Software. If you’ve played the previous games, you know what’s in store for this one.

Short of updated visuals and more items, it’s all about tending to your farm. This release is a little special, though, as it’s the first game in the series that’s developed and published by Giants Software. The game is due out on November 22, 2021.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a spinoff battle royale based on the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade. Set in shadowy city streets, the game throws you into the ring with other players to duke it out for the winner’s circle.

In addition to weapons you find, you’ll need to use your supernatural abilities to make it out of a round unscathed. Developer Sharkmob is currently working on the game and hasn’t set a release date yet. A closed alpha is scheduled for July 2, 2021.

