The 2024 13-inch MacBook Air already has a $100 discount at Amazon

The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

MacBook deals for the latest models don’t happen often, so you don’t want to miss this opportunity to buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3, which was released just earlier this year, at $100 off from Amazon. Instead of $1,099, you’ll have to pay just $999 f0r this powerful laptop, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure how long you’ve got before the offer is removed. There’s always a lot of interest from shoppers when a MacBook goes on sale, and we don’t think things will be different here, so secure your purchase while the savings are still available.

Why you should buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3

It didn’t take long for the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 to claim the top spot in our roundup of the best MacBooks. Apple’s M3 chip plays a huge part in our decision to tag it as the best MacBook you can buy, as the processor with an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU plus 8GB of RAM promises unparalleled performance. MacBooks aren’t known for playing video games, but gaming on the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is actually pretty impressive so it’s another thing you can do on this machine.

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is extremely lightweight and portable, aided by its relatively small 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. The device can last up to 18hours on a single charge, and it comes with two Thunderbolt ports and a MagSafe charging port. It’s also completely fanless despite its power, so it’s completely silent while you’re using it. The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 also features a 256GB SSD to securely store all your files.

Apple fans who are on the hunt for laptop deals wouldn’t want to let this offer slip through their fingers — the months-old 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 with a $100 discount from Amazon, pulling its price down to $999 from $1,099. If you’re interested in shopping this bargain, we highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible, as tomorrow may already be too late. We’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 for cheaper than usual, so hurry!

