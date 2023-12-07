 Skip to main content
Save $200 on the one-month-old 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3

An open MacBook Pro on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

MacBook deals rarely involve discounts on the latest MacBooks, but Best Buy is breaking the mold by slashing $150 off the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 chip that only launched last month. The discount goes even bigger for My Best Buy members with a further $50 taken off. For regular Best Buy users, it brings the price down to $1,449, but that could be as low as $1,399 if you’re signed up to My Best Buy. Reduced from $1,599, that’s quite the impressive discount for such a new laptop. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3

Sure to be one of the best MacBooks for those who like to have the latest technology, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 has a lot of power within its sleek exterior. Packing the latest M3 chip, it has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU so it’s pretty speedy. It’s worth taking a look at our MacBook Pro M3 buying guide to see the difference between the three M3 chips but you’re unlikely to be disappointed with performance here. There’s also 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage to keep you happy. Alongside that is its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that offers Extreme Dynamic Range, 1,000 nits of sustained brightness for HDR content, and up to 600 nits for SDR content.

Other useful additions include two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, headphone jack, along with Bluetooth 5.3 support and Wi-Fi 6E. More noticeable to you is the delightful backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID support. It’s satisfying to use throughout the day. There’s also a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Wrapping things up nicely, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 also offers up to 22 hours of battery life so you won’t have any issues with it running out of juice at a key moment.

An ideal workhorse laptop to take out and about with you on your content creating journey, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 is normally priced at $1,5999 having only recently launched. Right now, you can buy it for $1,449 at Best Buy with a further $50 off bringing it down to $1,399 if you have a My Best Buy membership. Check it out now before the price increases again soon.

