MacBook Pro with M2 Pro just got an unprecedented price cut

Apple just released the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip last month, but the powerful laptop is already on sale from B&H with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $1,799 from its original price of $1,999. It’s still not cheap, but it’s very rare for a new model to appear in MacBook deals. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this chance while it’s still online, as there’s not much time left before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip

Apple’s MacBook Pro M2 Pro is slightly less powerful than the MacBook Pro M2 Max, but for most users in creative fields such as photography, filmmaking, graphic arts, and music development, it’s got what it takes to meet the high requirements of the job. Compared with the MacBook Pro M1 Pro, the latest model of the laptop features the same flat-edged design, mini-LED display, and port arrangement, but the performance boost from the updated chip makes the MacBook Pro M2 Pro an even better mobile workstation for professionals.

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro is equipped with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024 x 1964 resolution, a backlit Magic Keyboard, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide says is enough for productivity users. There’s also no shortage of ports with the MacBook Pro M2 Pro — three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe 3 power connector — so you won’t have trouble connecting multiple accessories at once.

MacBooks almost never appear in laptop deals, especially newly released models, but you can currently purchase the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip from B&H for $1,799 instead of its sticker price of $1,999. Savings of $200 may not look like much, but it’s a huge bonus when buying a machine that’s barely been in the market. The offer expires at the end of the day though, so there’s no time to think about it if you want to buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip at a lower-than-usual price.

