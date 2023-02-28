 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro just got an unprecedented price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

Apple just released the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip last month, but the powerful laptop is already on sale from B&H with a $200 discount that brings its price down to $1,799 from its original price of $1,999. It’s still not cheap, but it’s very rare for a new model to appear in MacBook deals. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this chance while it’s still online, as there’s not much time left before it gets taken down.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip

Apple’s MacBook Pro M2 Pro is slightly less powerful than the MacBook Pro M2 Max, but for most users in creative fields such as photography, filmmaking, graphic arts, and music development, it’s got what it takes to meet the high requirements of the job. Compared with the MacBook Pro M1 Pro, the latest model of the laptop features the same flat-edged design, mini-LED display, and port arrangement, but the performance boost from the updated chip makes the MacBook Pro M2 Pro an even better mobile workstation for professionals.

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro is equipped with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024 x 1964 resolution, a backlit Magic Keyboard, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our MacBook Pro M2 Pro/M2 Max buying guide says is enough for productivity users. There’s also no shortage of ports with the MacBook Pro M2 Pro — three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe 3 power connector — so you won’t have trouble connecting multiple accessories at once.

Related

MacBooks almost never appear in laptop deals, especially newly released models, but you can currently purchase the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip from B&H for $1,799 instead of its sticker price of $1,999. Savings of $200 may not look like much, but it’s a huge bonus when buying a machine that’s barely been in the market. The offer expires at the end of the day though, so there’s no time to think about it if you want to buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip at a lower-than-usual price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is over $700 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 25, 2023
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

Gaming laptops have finally reached attainable prices. Component prices are getting more expensive, but pre-built gaming PCs and laptop are still getting reasonable discounts. We can always count on Lenovo to have some good gaming laptop deals. Right now their Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is down to $1,188 instead of its usual $1,910. That's a $722 discount. Grab this deal before they decide to end it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

Read more
The Dell XPS 13 Plus is on sale this weekend
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 25, 2023
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

If you need a powerful and dependable laptop, the Dell XPS Plus should be high up on your wish list. Right now it's on sale for $1,249 after a $150 discount. Dell doesn't often post how long their laptop deals will last, so take advantage of it quickly.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 is consistently one of the best laptops in recent times. Considered to be the true answer to the MacBook Air, the system simply does everything right at a highly competitive price before you consider its discount. It offers a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That's all you could need to work productively and effectively, but it also pairs it up with a gorgeous screen.

Read more
50% off deal gets you this Lenovo 22-inch monitor for just $75
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 25, 2023
A woman smiles as she works, sitting at a desk with the Lenovo ThinkVision monitor on it.

Shoppers searching for cheap monitor deals should turn their attention towards B&H's offer for the 22-inch Lenovo D22e-20 monitor -- one of the platform's top sellers with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. It's on sale for just $75, after a 50% discount on the monitor's original price of $150, but given its popularity, there's a huge change that stocks will run out quickly. You'll have to finalize your purchase before that happens.

Why you should buy the 22-inch Lenovo D22e-20 monitor
The Lenovo D22e-20 monitor features a 22-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and support for 16.7 million colors. This makes it ideal for both work-from-home employees and students, as the projects that you'll be working on will appear sharp and colorful. The monitor also features a 75Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 4ms response time, which is how quickly it shows image transitions, as explained in our computer monitor buying guide. Combined with AMD's FreeSync, you'll see nothing but smooth graphics, with minimal tearing and stuttering, if any at all. The monitor also offers HDMI and VGA inputs, which should make it compatible with most computer systems.

Read more