 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Asus admits its new motherboard can scrap your GPU, but it won’t cause damage

By

Asus has responded to recent concerns about its Q-Release Slim feature, following reports that the mechanism may cause damage to GPU PCIe connectors. The Q-Release Slim was introduced in August 2024 for Asus’s 800-series AMD and Intel motherboards, aiming to simplify GPU removal by allowing users to eject the graphics card with a tilting motion rather than pressing a traditional retention clip.

However, some users noticed that a metallic component inside the PCIe slot scraped against the GPU’s PCIe connector when using this feature. With repeated use, this scraping leads to visible wear on the connector’s sides. While the damage appears to be mostly cosmetic, users have expressed concerns about its long-term effects on GPU performance and durability. This issue is particularly noticeable for those who frequently swap or upgrade their graphics card.

Recommended Videos

The quick release design on ASUS intel 800/AMD 800 series motherboards can damage the graphics card PCB.

ASUS tony response: will contact to solve the problem.https://t.co/tGop6l3IFg pic.twitter.com/EqJiHBobeX

&mdash; HXL (@9550pro) January 24, 2025

Notably, despite the visible wear, the gold-plated contacts on the GPU’s PCIe connector remain unaffected, meaning the card’s functionality and performance should not be compromised. Asus users have taken to online forums to share images and discuss their experiences, with some worried about potential long-term damage if the scraping continues over time.

In response to these reports, Asus conducted internal evaluations and concluded that no damage affecting functionality or performance was found. The company said in a statement shared with Digital Trends:

“In our internal testing and evaluation of the extremely small number of cases reported, we found no damage to the motherboard or graphics card that would affect functionality and/or performance.”

Asus further explained that all PCIe add-in cards are expected to show signs of wear after approximately 60 installation and removal cycles. The company advises users to follow official GPU removal guidelines to minimize potential wear and tear.

To mitigate concerns, Asus recommends carefully following the removal process outlined in their manuals. Additionally, users who frequently swap GPUs should handle the process with extra care to avoid unnecessary strain on the connectors.

Guidelines for using Asus Q-Release Slim PCIe feature
Asus

For those still concerned about possible long-term effects, Asus encourages users to contact their customer support for further assistance. As of now, the company has not announced any design revisions for the Q-Release Slim mechanism, but continued feedback from the community may influence future motherboard designs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
How to jailbreak DeepSeek: get around restrictions and censorship
Phone running Deepseek on a laptop keyboard.

DeepSeek is the hot new AI chatbot that has the world abuzz for its capabilities and efficiency of operation -- it reportedly cost just a few million dollars to train, rather than the billions of OpenAI's ChatGPT and its contemporaries. But as sophisticated as DeepSeek is, it's not perfect. Like ChatGPT before it, DeepSeek can be jailbroken, allowing users to bypass content restrictions to have it talk about topics the developers would rather it didn't.

Read more
Nvidia’s next GPU tipped to launch in just a few weeks
The RTX 5080 sitting on a pink background.

When Nvidia announced its RTX 50-series GPUs, it was light on details about the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 -- two cards that could make it among the best graphics cards, and the only two Blackwell GPUs available for under $1,000 right now. Nvidia has revealed that the GPUs are set to launch in February, but no specific dates have been confirmed yet.

The more expensive of the two, the RTX 5070 Ti at $749, is set to launch on February 20, according to VideoCardz. The outlet claims reviews will go live on February 19 for models set at list price, while cards priced above list will see reviews on Februrary 20. Nvidia has yet to confirm these dates publically, so treat this as a rumor for now.

Read more
Microsoft is making a major change to using your iPhone in Windows
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.

In a recent Windows Insider Blog post, Microsoft announced it's adding the option for iPhone users to access their phones from the Start menu. Thanks to a special widget next to the Start menu, when you connect your phone, you can see data such as notifications, battery indicators, recent contacts, connection status, and more.

To enjoy this feature, you must use the recent Windows 11 preview build from the Dev and Beta channels, and you must be a Windows Insider. You must also update the Phone Link app to version 1.24121.30.0 or higher, have a Microsoft account, and have a PC that supports Bluetooth LE. Microsoft said it does not support PCs running Pro Education or Education SKUs. Even if this doesn't affect you, the update is rolling out in phases, so reaching your PC might take some time if you don't already have it.

Read more