This deal is your excuse to finally buy a gaming PC

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to finally take advantage of gaming PC deals, then this is what you’ve been waiting for — the Asus ROG Strix G16CH gaming desktop for just $1,200, following a $200 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,400. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you should take any savings that you can get when buying a powerful machine. Bargains like this don’t happen often, and once they do, they don’t usually last long, so if you’re interested in this gaming PC, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G16CH gaming desktop

The Asus ROG Strix G16CH gaming desktop challenges the performance of the best gaming PCs with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are enough to run the best PC games without any issues. You’ll also be prepared for the best upcoming PC games, though it’s highly recommended that you make upgrades down the line as titles become increasingly demanding in the next few years.

With its 512GB SSD, you’ll have enough space for several AAA games in the Asus ROG Strix G16CH gaming desktop, alongside the necessary updates and optional DLCs. You’ll be able to start installing your favorite games right after hooking up the gaming PC to a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and power supply because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Every purchase of the Asus ROG Strix G16CH gaming desktop also comes with a one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which grants access to a library of more than 100 high-quality games.

The Asus ROG Strix G16CH gaming desktop already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,400, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $1,200 from Best Buy. You’ll be able to use the savings of $200 towards monitor deals or to buy more video games, but you’ll only get it if you hurry with the transaction because the offer may disappear at any moment. If you want to secure your own Asus ROG Strix G16CH gaming desktop for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to buy the machine as soon as possible.

