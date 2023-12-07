 Skip to main content
This Asus gaming laptop is discounted from $1,430 to $900

If you’re on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, here’s one that should catch your interest — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $900 from Best Buy, following a $530 discount on its sticker price of $1,430. It’s still not as affordable as the cheapest laptop deals, but you should expect to pay a premium for a dependable gaming machine like this one. You’ll be getting amazing value for money with the potential savings in this offer, but you need to hurry because there’s no telling when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

If you want a gaming laptop that will be able to run the best PC games at their highest settings, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a stellar option. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample storage space for multiple AAA titles and all of the updates that you need to download for them. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing games right after booting it up for the first time.

These specifications, however, aren’t the primary reason why the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 appears in our roundup of the best gaming laptops. It’s on the list as the smallest gaming laptop, as all of those components fit in a small package that only weighs about 3.5 pounds. This is possible because the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is only equipped with a 14-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is smaller than what you can find in most other gaming laptops, but it’s enough to enjoy your favorite games while on the go.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop may already be considered a steal at its original price of $1,430, so we expect a lot of demand for the device at its discounted price of $900 from Best Buy. The $530 in savings can go a long way in building your arsenal of gaming accessories or expanding your gaming library, but you’ll have to act fast if you want it. Add the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on this offer.

