Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $620 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.
Asus / Asus

Gamers have to be very skeptical of the laptop deals that they come across, or else they’ll end up with a machine that won’t be able to meet their needs. There’s no hesitation with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 though, as it’s built for the specific purpose of playing the best PC games. The gaming laptop is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $620 discount on its sticker price of $1,620, so you’ll only have to pay $1,000 for this device. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right now though, as we’re not sure how much time remains before the offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

Asus ROG machines are no strangers to our roundup of the best gaming laptops, including the smaller Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, so you should trust that you’ll receive a top-quality device if you go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. Inside it are the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. With these specifications, not only can you run today’s most popular titles, but you’ll also be ready for the best upcoming PC games.

You’ll enjoy your favorite games with accurate colors and sharp details on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15’s 15.6-inch display with WQHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, and you’ll get plenty of space to install them on the gaming laptop’s 512GB SSD. You’ll also receive a one-month subscription to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will give you access to hundreds of titles so that you’ll never run out of games to play.

If you’re on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, Best Buy’s offer for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 should be at the top of your list. From its original price of $1,620, it’s down to $1,000 for savings of $620 that you can spend on video games and accessories. You’ll need to act fast if you want it though, because the device’s price may return to normal sooner than you expect. So that you don’t miss out on the bargain, you’ll have to add the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

