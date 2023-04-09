This gaming laptop is $600 off in Best Buy’s 24-hour sale

Over the past four to five years, there have been many significant developments in gaming laptops, to the point where we’re no longer seeing huge bulky laptops but slim, powerful gaming machines. Probably one of the most well-known lineups of gaming laptops is Asus’ ROG, and one of the best under that brand is the Zephyrus M16, possibly one of the most perfect laptops out there. Luckily, Best Buy has a whopping $600 discount, bringing it down to $1,550 from the usual $2,150 it retails for.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

What sets the Zephyrus M16 apart from most other laptops is the 16-inch screen size, which is rare and means that you get the arguably superior aspect ratio of 16:10, at least for gaming. Not only that, but it runs a 2560×1600 resolution, slightly higher than 2k, and truly the ideal for almost all laptop sizes since 4k is often wasted on any screen smaller than 27 inches anyway due to pixel density. Even better, you’ll find an RTX 3070 Ti under the hood, a reasonably powerful GPU, and more than enough to hit the 165Hz refresh rate of the monitor, even on higher graphical settings. The only thing missing is HDR, but even that can be hit-and-miss on laptops and often costs a ton, so we don’t see it as a net loss.

When it comes to processing power, you get the 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H, one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, so you can do pretty much any task you want, whether it’s video or graphical editing, productivity, or even streaming to Twitch and Youtube. Add the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and you’ll find a smooth experience when using the M16. The only real downside here is the battery life, which isn’t great, although that’s an issue we still see on higher-end gaming laptops. Suffice it to say, don’t expect to get more than a couple hours of gaming out of it unless it’s plugged in.

All in all, the ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of the best gaming laptops out there, and while it’s usually quite expensive, this deal from Best Buy brings it down to a more affordable $1,550 and makes this an even better laptop. Of course, it’s also worth checking out other options, such as these gaming laptop deals or this breakdown between the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs. Razer Blade 16.

