 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This gaming laptop is $600 off in Best Buy’s 24-hour sale

Albert Bassili
By
Asus Zephyrus M GU502GV review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Over the past four to five years, there have been many significant developments in gaming laptops, to the point where we’re no longer seeing huge bulky laptops but slim, powerful gaming machines. Probably one of the most well-known lineups of gaming laptops is Asus’ ROG, and one of the best under that brand is the Zephyrus M16, possibly one of the most perfect laptops out there. Luckily, Best Buy has a whopping $600 discount, bringing it down to $1,550 from the usual $2,150 it retails for.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

What sets the Zephyrus M16 apart from most other laptops is the 16-inch screen size, which is rare and means that you get the arguably superior aspect ratio of 16:10, at least for gaming. Not only that, but it runs a 2560×1600 resolution, slightly higher than 2k, and truly the ideal for almost all laptop sizes since 4k is often wasted on any screen smaller than 27 inches anyway due to pixel density. Even better, you’ll find an RTX 3070 Ti under the hood, a reasonably powerful GPU, and more than enough to hit the 165Hz refresh rate of the monitor, even on higher graphical settings. The only thing missing is HDR, but even that can be hit-and-miss on laptops and often costs a ton, so we don’t see it as a net loss.

When it comes to processing power, you get the 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H, one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, so you can do pretty much any task you want, whether it’s video or graphical editing, productivity, or even streaming to Twitch and Youtube. Add the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and you’ll find a smooth experience when using the M16. The only real downside here is the battery life, which isn’t great, although that’s an issue we still see on higher-end gaming laptops. Suffice it to say, don’t expect to get more than a couple hours of gaming out of it unless it’s plugged in.

Related

All in all, the ROG Zephyrus M16 is one of the best gaming laptops out there, and while it’s usually quite expensive, this deal from Best Buy brings it down to a more affordable $1,550 and makes this an even better laptop. Of course, it’s also worth checking out other options, such as these gaming laptop deals or this breakdown between the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 vs. Razer Blade 16.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 15-inch Lenovo Windows 11 laptop is $200 at Best Buy
lenovo ideapad slim 7 16 pro review 1

If you need a new laptop but you're on a tight budget, don't worry because there are laptop deals that can get very cheap. Here's a good example -- the dependable Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for just $200 from Best Buy, after a $130 discount on its original price of $330. With laptops becoming an even greater necessity for students and work-from-home employees, we don't expect stocks of this device to last long, so buy it now while you still can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
The IdeaPad is Lenovo's budget and midrange consumer line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is among its cheapest devices. At its price, you shouldn't expect that it will be able to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but with its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, it's more than enough to handle basic functions. Typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content are no problem for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, and with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, you'll be able to install the apps that you've grown accustomed to using on Microsoft's operating system.

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Save on Dell, Lenovo, HP and more
A woman uses the trackpad of the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Snagging one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals is a great way to get ultimate value for money. You get all the benefits of a laptop along with the convenience of a tablet, but wrapped up neatly in one package so you only have to carry one device around with you. Below, we've picked out all the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you can buy today. While you won't see any MacBook deals or gaming laptop deals here, you will see plenty of devices that will boost your productivity on the move or entertain you while you're enjoying some downtime.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i -- $114, was $189

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals around, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a good option for someone that wants a 2-in-1 laptop without spending much. While it's far from one of the best Chromebooks around, it's a useful tool for taking to class and having some flexible options. There's an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. An 11.6-inch HD screen is basic but is a touch display so you can get more tactile with how you work. There's also a 720p HD webcam for taking calls while the 360-degree hinge means you can easily manipulate the display to use it in presentation mode or as a tablet. Ideally, you'll want to spend more but for the pure basics, this will do the job.

Read more
Flash sale drops the price of these Dell work-from-home laptops
dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

Dell is always a popular place for laptop deals and today, it has a focus on business laptops that are ideal for anyone working from home or commuting regularly. With plenty of options out there, we've picked out some of our favorite deals. Encompassing different budgets and needs, there's a laptop for every kind of business here. Let's take a look at what to expect.
Dell Latitude 3520 -- $699, was $1,166

The Dell Latitude 3520 is a fairly reliable workhorse of a laptop while still being well-priced. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That makes it a little long in the tooth compared to some other models but it's a robust design as you'd expect from one of the best laptop brands. A 15.6-inch HD screen only offers a 1366 x 768 resolution but that helps keep battery life high with ExpressCharge helping you get to 80% in an hour. Intelligent audio helps enhance audio quality while on calls and there's ExpressConnect which helps you connect to the strongest access points in your office. A numeric keypad rounds off the useful set of features.

Read more