These awesome laptop deals on Amazon save you as much as $400 on Asus ZenBooks

Asus’ dedication to rolling out laptops with spectacular all-around capabilities has made it one of the best laptop brands on the market today. Although not as well-established as tech giants Apple, HP, and Dell, the company prides itself on its wide selection of laptops. From ultra-portable ZenBooks and affordable Chromebooks to powerful gaming machines, Asus has something for almost every consumer.

Right now, Amazon is holding a sale on a variety of Asus ZenBook laptop models. We spotted killer discounts on the ZenBook S and ZenBook Flip S that reach up to $400 off their standard price tags. Don’t miss the chance to score a brand-name laptop for less by jumping on these awesome deals today.

Asus ZenBook S, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $800 ($400 Off)

The Asus Zenbook S offers a solid mix of design, build, and innovation packed into a slim unit. It earned a 4-out-of-5-star rating and an Editor’s Choice seal from the Digital Trends review team, with commendations on its all-around functionality and portability.

From an aesthetic point of view, this Asus ZenBook laptop manages to break through the boring while maintaining a sleek and tasteful design. Its build quality is also far from cheap and feels like a solid little chunk of glass and metal. In terms of sheer rigidity, it’s the equal of the Apple MacBook and is ahead of the XPS 13 and Spectre 13. Also worth noting is its ErgoLift hinge, which allows for more ventilation and more comfortable typing.

Inside is a powerful eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor backed by 8GB of RAM. You can count on it to deliver great productivity performance and excellent efficiency, and coupled with an SSD, you are assured of faster app loads and boot times. Multimedia consumption is also a delight, all thanks to the Full HD display and Harmon Kardon-tuned downward-firing speakers.

Having undergone and passed a military-grade punishing test for durability and reliability, it’s safe to say that the Asus Zenbook S will last you for a long time. Order this workhorse today on Amazon for only $800 instead of the usual $1,200.

Asus ZenBook Flip S, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,099 ($301 Off)

If you want a ZenBook with more versatility and power, the Flip S model might just tick all the boxes for you. It’s a gorgeous 2-in-1 that received an impressive 4-out-of-5-star rating and a Recommended Product seal from our review team.

Similar to the S model, the Flip S hits the sweet spot between subtle and striking when it comes to design. Its build quality is also superb, and that’s because of the aircraft-grade aluminum alloy that’s 50% stronger than what Asus usually uses. The hinge is very durable and allows you to tilt or flip the screen at any angle you want. It’s comfortable to use both in tablet and laptop modes – the ergonomic keyboard is engineered for crisp and satisfying inputs, while the touch display is precise and responsive. The laptop’s functionality further expands with the support for the Asus Pen and Windows Ink, making it an ideal digital slate for artists and creative minds.

Under the hood, this Asus ZenBook laptop packs an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM. It knocks down many other 2-in-1 devices in terms of performance, including the Acer Spin 7, Dell XPS 13, and Lenovo Yoga 720 13. The 512GB SSD, on the other hand, gives you not just plenty of storage but also an additional boost when it comes to the loading of apps and boot times.

The Asus ZenBook Flip S not only fares well in productivity tasks, but it’s also great for entertainment. The display has sufficient vibrancy for movie watching, while the Harman Kardon-tuned speakers are decent enough for videos and music alike. Normally $1,400, this powerful laptop can be yours for only $1,099 when you order from Amazon.

