If you’re not already, you should really be using a password manager to help you create, secure, and store strong passwords across your accounts. It also prevents you from using the same password everywhere, which would seriously compromise you if there’s ever a breach. Seeing as how often security and data breaches happen, staying protected and vigilant at all times is an absolute must. From your banking accounts to your email, you need strong passwords and two-factor authentication, if it’s available. But managing all of those different passwords can be tough, and although it seems helpful, you don’t want to write them all down on sticky notes and place them all over your desk, monitor, or office. That opens you up to other security issues, like your family or visitors having full access to accounts. The next best option is a password manager like LastPass and 1Password alternatives. If you’re on the hunt for one, here are a few worth checking out.

The best 1Password alternatives in 2024

Bitwarden

Best overall

Pros Cons Excellent free tier, affordable premium tiers Slow or delayed password capture Unlimited storage on unlimited devices Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Bitwarden is a free, open-source password manager that also provides one of the best personal security options in the field. The platform’s code is regularly audited by independent researchers and security experts, ensuring its users are not vulnerable to hacks, breaches, or other nefarious events. It’s easy to use, works great across all devices, from mobile to desktop, and allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords. You can sync your vault across devices for free, too. If you need to, you can use it to store credit card and payment details, identity info, account logins, and secure notes. We highly recommend trying Bitwarden if you’re not already using a similar tool. Free is always free and gives you unlimited access, but Premium for $1 per month unlocks the Bitwarden Authenticator tool, allows you to attach and store files, delivers security reports, and offers emergency access. You can also share vault items with one other user, like your partner. Full disclosure: There was a breach involving Bitwarden’s autofill back in 2023.

Dashlane

Best for collaboration

Pros Cons Great team or group-based tool Limited free tier Includes VPN and secure password sharing Expensive Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Functionally, Dashlane is the same as other 1Password alternatives, but it also tacks on a few extra features like a dark web monitor, VPN, and vulnerability scanner. There is a free plan available, but it’s limited to only one device. If you need to install the service on more you’ll need a premium plan. It’s easy to use, is very responsive across all devices, browser included, with quick password captures and supports multiple forms of multi-factor authentication. It’s an excellent option for those working with a team or small group, as you can seamlessly share passwords across the group, they can access the related accounts without knowing the passwords themselves. Dashlane auto-enters the account info as long as they’re logged in.

Password Boss

Best browser companion

Pros Cons Encryption and Dark Web scans included Limited free tier Unlimited storage Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Password Boss is an excellent password companion for browser users. It works well with pretty much any browser you throw at it, is easy to set up and log in to portals, and comes with several excellent features. For example, you can securely share passwords or set up a password inheritance, so if anything happens to you, your family can still access everything they need to. It is cross-platform, so if you save an account or password on one device, you can access it everywhere. The free plan allows you to store passwords locally on up to one device. Premium unlocks access to unlimited devices, and you can try it free for 30 days before paying. After that, plans start at about $3 per month.

Learn More

Keeper

Best cross-platform experience

Pros Cons Affordable Family plan for up to five users Limited free tier Unlimited storage Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Keeper earns a spot on our list for two reasons. First, it offers an incredibly user-friendly cross-platform experience with compatibility for a huge selection of platforms, from mobile to desktop. Second, it offers a Keeper Family Package that includes five Keeper Unlimited vaults. You can essentially protect your entire family that way, and it’s not too expensive either. A personal plan is about $3 per month for unlimited storage for one person, while a Family plan is $6 per month for five vaults, 10 GB of secure file storage, and the option to share data across your group.

NordPass

Best for personal security

Pros Cons Easy-to-use personal security features included Limited free tier Unlimited storage Mobile, desktop, and browser use

From the team behind NordVPN, NordPass is both a personal and business-focused password manager with many features. More specifically, recent updates have added a data breach scanner — to alert you when your data is compromised — a password health report, a web vault, and password inheritance options. Above all, it helps you maintain good password hygiene by helping you select strong passwords but also grade existing passwords to change or make them better. That’s sort of the goal with NordPass to improve your personal security all around while still helping you securely protect your passwords and accounts. The free plan allows you to store passwords, passkeys, and credit cards and access autofill for a single user account. The Premium plan is $1.50 per month and includes access to advanced features like masking your email, scanning for data breaches, and more.

How we chose these 1Password alternatives

Here are all of the factors we consider when choosing password managers and 1Password alternatives for our guide:

Vault Access

Most premium password managers limit how many accounts and passwords you can store in your vault for the free or basic plans. We opted for services that maximize this, allowing you either unlimited or a large storage capacity, even on the lower tiers. Big shout out to here, which is free, always will be free and offers unlimited storage on an unlimited number of devices for just a single user.

Password Sharing

Sometimes, you need to share an account login or password with a colleague, friend, or family member. We chose password managers that allow this in a more secure format. Dashlane, for example, allows entire teams to share passwords that are saved to their vault and otherwise inaccessible. No one knows the password except for the team admin, and when it’s changed, it’s changed across all users.

Cross-Platform

It doesn’t matter whether you’re browsing on desktop or mobile, all of these password managers allow you to seamlessly bring your vault with you across platforms. You can log in from mobile or desktop, whether through an app, browser extension, or dedicated software.

Price

All of the password managers on this list offer reasonable pricing, at least if you’re looking for an individual or personal plan. Keeper even has an exceptional and affordable Family plan that offers protection for up to five users.

Security

Breaches can happen, with password managers, too. LastPass, Bitwarden, and also KeePass have all had some issues. A breach doesn’t necessarily mean bad actors can see and utilize all of your secure passwords. With the Bitwarden breach, for example, the affected elements were confined to iframes and autofill in browsers. Even so, a breach is scary, and the thought of someone accessing all of your most secure logins is, well, just as frightening. Most of these tools include extra layers of security like multi-factor authentication or data encryption, but this is something you should always be looking into yourself — don’t just take our word for it.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations