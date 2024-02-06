 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 5 best 1Password alternatives in 2024

Briley Kenney
By

If you’re not already, you should really be using a password manager to help you create, secure, and store strong passwords across your accounts. It also prevents you from using the same password everywhere, which would seriously compromise you if there’s ever a breach. Seeing as how often security and data breaches happen, staying protected and vigilant at all times is an absolute must. From your banking accounts to your email, you need strong passwords and two-factor authentication, if it’s available. But managing all of those different passwords can be tough, and although it seems helpful, you don’t want to write them all down on sticky notes and place them all over your desk, monitor, or office. That opens you up to other security issues, like your family or visitors having full access to accounts. The next best option is a password manager like LastPass and 1Password alternatives. If you’re on the hunt for one, here are a few worth checking out.

The best 1Password alternatives in 2024

Bitwarden

Best overall

Bitwarden Password manager logo
Bitwarden
Pros Cons
Excellent free tier, affordable premium tiers Slow or delayed password capture
Unlimited storage on unlimited devices
Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Bitwarden is a free, open-source password manager that also provides one of the best personal security options in the field. The platform’s code is regularly audited by independent researchers and security experts, ensuring its users are not vulnerable to hacks, breaches, or other nefarious events. It’s easy to use, works great across all devices, from mobile to desktop, and allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords. You can sync your vault across devices for free, too. If you need to, you can use it to store credit card and payment details, identity info, account logins, and secure notes. We highly recommend trying Bitwarden if you’re not already using a similar tool. Free is always free and gives you unlimited access, but Premium for $1 per month unlocks the Bitwarden Authenticator tool, allows you to attach and store files, delivers security reports, and offers emergency access. You can also share vault items with one other user, like your partner. Full disclosure: There was a breach involving Bitwarden’s autofill back in 2023.

Related

Dashlane

Best for collaboration

Dashlane password manager logo
Dashlane
Pros Cons
Great team or group-based tool Limited free tier
Includes VPN and secure password sharing Expensive
Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Functionally, Dashlane is the same as other 1Password alternatives, but it also tacks on a few extra features like a dark web monitor, VPN, and vulnerability scanner. There is a free plan available, but it’s limited to only one device. If you need to install the service on more you’ll need a premium plan. It’s easy to use, is very responsive across all devices, browser included, with quick password captures and supports multiple forms of multi-factor authentication. It’s an excellent option for those working with a team or small group, as you can seamlessly share passwords across the group, they can access the related accounts without knowing the passwords themselves. Dashlane auto-enters the account info as long as they’re logged in.

Password Boss

Best browser companion

Password Boss password manager logo
Password Boss
Pros Cons
Encryption and Dark Web scans included Limited free tier
Unlimited storage
Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Password Boss is an excellent password companion for browser users. It works well with pretty much any browser you throw at it, is easy to set up and log in to portals, and comes with several excellent features. For example, you can securely share passwords or set up a password inheritance, so if anything happens to you, your family can still access everything they need to. It is cross-platform, so if you save an account or password on one device, you can access it everywhere. The free plan allows you to store passwords locally on up to one device. Premium unlocks access to unlimited devices, and you can try it free for 30 days before paying. After that, plans start at about $3 per month.

Learn More

Keeper

Best cross-platform experience

Keeper Security password manager logo
Keeper
Pros Cons
Affordable Family plan for up to five users Limited free tier
Unlimited storage
Mobile, desktop, and browser use

Keeper earns a spot on our list for two reasons. First, it offers an incredibly user-friendly cross-platform experience with compatibility for a huge selection of platforms, from mobile to desktop. Second, it offers a Keeper Family Package that includes five Keeper Unlimited vaults. You can essentially protect your entire family that way, and it’s not too expensive either. A personal plan is about $3 per month for unlimited storage for one person, while a Family plan is $6 per month for five vaults, 10 GB of secure file storage, and the option to share data across your group.

NordPass

Best for personal security

NordPass password manager logo
NordPass
Pros Cons
Easy-to-use personal security features included Limited free tier
Unlimited storage
Mobile, desktop, and browser use

From the team behind NordVPN, NordPass is both a personal and business-focused password manager with many features. More specifically, recent updates have added a data breach scanner — to alert you when your data is compromised — a password health report, a web vault, and password inheritance options. Above all, it helps you maintain good password hygiene by helping you select strong passwords but also grade existing passwords to change or make them better. That’s sort of the goal with NordPass to improve your personal security all around while still helping you securely protect your passwords and accounts. The free plan allows you to store passwords, passkeys, and credit cards and access autofill for a single user account. The Premium plan is $1.50 per month and includes access to advanced features like masking your email, scanning for data breaches, and more.

How we chose these 1Password alternatives

Here are all of the factors we consider when choosing password managers and 1Password alternatives for our guide:

Vault Access

Most premium password managers limit how many accounts and passwords you can store in your vault for the free or basic plans. We opted for services that maximize this, allowing you either unlimited or a large storage capacity, even on the lower tiers. Big shout out to here, which is free, always will be free and offers unlimited storage on an unlimited number of devices for just a single user.

Password Sharing

Sometimes, you need to share an account login or password with a colleague, friend, or family member. We chose password managers that allow this in a more secure format. Dashlane, for example, allows entire teams to share passwords that are saved to their vault and otherwise inaccessible. No one knows the password except for the team admin, and when it’s changed, it’s changed across all users.

Cross-Platform

It doesn’t matter whether you’re browsing on desktop or mobile, all of these password managers allow you to seamlessly bring your vault with you across platforms. You can log in from mobile or desktop, whether through an app, browser extension, or dedicated software.

Price

All of the password managers on this list offer reasonable pricing, at least if you’re looking for an individual or personal plan. Keeper even has an exceptional and affordable Family plan that offers protection for up to five users.

Security

Breaches can happen, with password managers, too. LastPass, Bitwarden, and also KeePass have all had some issues. A breach doesn’t necessarily mean bad actors can see and utilize all of your secure passwords. With the Bitwarden breach, for example, the affected elements were confined to iframes and autofill in browsers. Even so, a breach is scary, and the thought of someone accessing all of your most secure logins is, well, just as frightening. Most of these tools include extra layers of security like multi-factor authentication or data encryption, but this is something you should always be looking into yourself — don’t just take our word for it.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best 5K monitors you can buy for max resolution
lg 27md5kab ultrafine 5k review monitor mainfullmac2

Despite their relatively steep price tags, 5K monitors have gained substantial popularity among various creative professionals, including photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and graphic designers. These displays not only deliver exceptionally sharp and detailed imagery, but also come with high-end, factory-calibrated panels to ensure precise color reproduction.

A true 5K resolution is defined as 5120 x 2880 pixels, with the emphasis often placed on the horizontal pixel count by many manufacturers. It's important to note that only a few monitors offer this exact resolution. Therefore, we have compiled a list of the top monitors that provide a 5K2K resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels) as well. Here are the best 5K monitors currently available for purchase in 2024

Read more
The 5 best laptops for battery life in 2024
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

If you tend to travel a lot or aren't around an electrical outlet, then you might get easily frustrated with the short battery life that a lot of laptops have. While there's still some struggle in finding the best balance between battery life and internal specs, some laptops have done an excellent job of pushing battery life as far as it will go. So, to help you get the most out of your laptop without having to be tethered to an outlet constantly, we've collected some of the laptops with longer-lasting battery lives. There's a good mix below, too, whether you want something for gaming, work, or just literally the longest battery life that's possible, so be sure to check out each laptop in detail before committing.
The Best Laptops for Battery Life in 2024

Buy the

Read more
The 5 best portable monitors for laptops and gaming in 2024
best portable monitors monitor

While your average laptop has a reasonably good screen, a portable monitor can either give you a better alternative or act as an extra screen for you to work with. Of course, you could take a more traditional monitor with you, but then you'll have to deal with stands and more complex power needs, so they aren't an option if you're constantly on the road. That's what's great about portable monitors; plus, there's a ton of variety that you can pick from, whether it's something small and basic like a 15.6-inch screen or a large 18-inch one that runs at 144op and is perfect for gaming. That's why we've gone out and found a nice selection of portable monitors for you to check out; so that you can pick something that fits your needs without spending a ton of extra cash.
The Best Portable Monitors in 2024

Buy the 

Read more