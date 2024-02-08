Whether you’ve been shopping the best gaming PC deals or already have a lot invested in one of the best gaming PCs, some antivirus software is the first step in keeping it secure. With a lot of games accessible through online means, and with multiplayer action taking place primarily online nowadays, securing your setup is important. There is a lot of antivirus software out there, and while many of them offer similar features, their differences are important to note. We’ve tracked down the antivirus software we feel is the best for gamers to consider, and we’ve even narrowed the selections down into specific use case scenarios.
The best antivirus software for gaming PCs in 2024
Buy if you want the best antivirus software for gaming PCs.
Buy if you want the best antivirus software for full-screen gaming.
Buy if you want the best antivirus software for optimized gaming.
Buy if you want the best antivirus software for customized protection.
Buy if you want the best antivirus software for multiple gaming device coverage.
Norton Security 360 for Gamers
Best antivirus software for gaming PCs
Pros
Cons
Coverage for up to 3 devices
Somewhat pricey
Game optimization
50GB cloud backup
Dark web monitoring for gamer tags
Norton Security 360 isn’t just the best antivirus software for gamers, but some of the best antivirus software for Windows and Mac in general. Its gamer edition is particularly impressive, however, offering features like dark web monitoring for your gamer tags and personal information. It’s designed by PC gamers for PC gamers, so features like Notification Optimization and Full-screen Detection Mode are expert inclusions.
Bitdefender îs a popular antivirus software option amongst gamers.Some of its gaming-specific features include a full-screen mode that temporarily halts pop-ups, adjusts visual settings, and pauses unimportant background activities to allow you to enjoy the full power of your gaming PC without distraction. It also offers webcam and microphone protection to prevent eavesdropping. Bitdefener has had the industry’s best detection rate for the past five years.
Specifications
Devices
PCs, Mac, smartphones, tablets
Free trial
30 days
McAfee Total Protection
Best antivirus software for optimized gaming
Pros
Cons
Game Mode optimization
Basic Plan doesn’t offer much
Secure VPN included
24/7 identity monitoring alerts
McAfee has been providing antivirus software for almost as long as the PC has been. It’s knowledgable across all use-cases, but gamers should be particularly interested in McAfee because of its Game Mode. This offers optimized gaming and ensures the antivirus software doesn’t bog down your system while you play. It also includes an App Boost feature that recognizes which apps require the most resources at any given time.
Specifications
Devices
PCs, Mac, smartphones, tablets
Free trial
30 days
Webroot
Best antivirus software for customized protection
Pros
Cons
Lightning fast scans
Lowest plan lacks essential features
Always-on security
Multiple plans for various needs
Webroot is another antivirus software option a lot of gamers lean toward. This is mostly due to its speed, as it offers blazing fast scans without interruption and fast install times. But something Webroot offers that you won’t find among many antivirus software options is several different plans that each improve on feature offerings over one another. This effectively makes your plan selection customizable, the base plan offering basic coverage and the premium plan including everything Web root has to offer, and the Webroot’s middle plans covering all of the ground in between.
Specifications
Devices
PCs, Mac, smartphones, tablets
Free trial
14 days
Aura
Best antivirus software for protecting multiple gaming devices
Pros
Cons
Protects minimum of up to 10 devices
No gaming-specific features
Premium identity theft protection
$1M identity theft insurance
Well priced
Aura offers a range of protection services, and among them is antivirus software. It allows you to protect your digital footprint from multiple threats, and many gaming PCs and laptops are now coming with Aura pre-installed. Aura is also a great option if you’re hoping to cover multiple gaming devices, as its Individual Plan will protect up to 10 devices, and its Family Plan will cover up to 50 devices.
Specifications
Devices
PCs, Mac, smartphones, tablets
Free trial
14 days
How we chose the best antivirus software for gaming PCs
When it comes to choosing antivirus software, most options offer a wide range of features. When it comes to narrowing things down to the best antivirus software for gaming PCs specifically, there are a few things you need to pay more attention to. These include things offerings like game optimization and protection for peripheral devices such as webcams and mics in addition to ensuring protection is provided during online gaming sessions. We took all of these things into account in narrowing down antivirus software into the best options for gaming PC users, and we factored in things like pricing and the number devices covered with each option as well.
This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM is $550 off
There are gaming laptop deals for budget-friendly devices, but if you're looking for powerful machines, you should be checking out offers like Lenovo's $550 discount for the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. From $2,750, it's down to $2,200 -- it's still not cheap, but it's fantastic value for a gaming laptop that's equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card and other top-of-the-line specifications. We're not sure how long long it will stay 20% off, so if you're interested, you need to push through with the purchase right now.
Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 gaming laptop
The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop will give you amazing gaming performance with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which is paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, it will give the best gaming laptops a run for their money, as you'll be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings and you won't have to worry about any upgrades in preparation for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.
If you want a tool that will help you take notes or create drawings on your iPad, you should know that there are other options aside from the Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil 2, and Apple Pencil USB-C. If you want to check out the best Apple Pencil alternatives in the market, you've come to the right place because we've rounded up our recommendations below. Whether you just need a simple stylus or you want a premium writing or drawing instrument, there's something for you here if you don't think the Apple Pencil is the right instrument for you.
The best Apple Pencil alternatives in 2024
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 just got a $750 price cut
One of the best gaming laptop deals has gotten even better with Best Buy selling the HP Omen 16 for $1,100 reduced from $1,850. Previously, we saw it dip to $1,250 which didn't seem like it could get any lower but, somehow, it did. If you've been waiting for an exceptional laptop deal, this is your chance. By buying the HP Omen 16, you get a laptop from one of the best laptop brands that is fully capable of playing plenty of the latest games.
Saving $750 is the kind of thing you really shouldn't ignore because it makes this laptop a far more affordable proposition for anyone who doesn't want to spend thousands on a gaming rig. The only catch here is that we're not sure how long it's going to stay this price for. Having already been on sale (for more) in recent times, we're guessing time is running out fast. If it seems like the gaming laptop for you, hit the button now. If you're not sure yet, keep reading while we tell you more about what it has to offer.