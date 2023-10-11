 Skip to main content
Best Buy Prime Day sale brings dozens of 4K monitors from $250

Aaron Mamiit
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day 4K Monitor Deals


An upgraded desktop computer or gaming PC should be followed by an investment in a new 4K monitor so that you’ll be able to maximize the abilities of your new machine. Fortunately, with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 bringing back Prime Day deals, Best Buy has rolled out bargains for 4K monitors made by Samsung, Asus, Sony, and more. You’ll have to choose what you’re buying as soon as possible though, as there’s no telling when stocks of these displays will run out.

What to buy in Best Buy’s 4K monitor deals

The cheapest 4K monitor from Best Buy is the 28-inch Samsung ViewFinity UR55, which is available for following a $100 discount on its original price of $350. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, the monitor also offers support for HDR, as well as AMD’s FreeSync for no screen tearing and stuttering. Another affordable option in the ongoing sale is the 28-inch Asus TUF Gaming 4K monitor, which has a Shadow Boost feature that enhances the details of images in dark areas. It had its price lowered to from $330 for $25 in savings.

On the other end of the spectrum is the 27-inch Sony InZone M9 4K gaming monitor, which is after a $100 discount on its sticker price of $900. In addition to AMD’s FreeSync, it also works with Nvidia’s G-Sync, and since the display is made by Sony, it’s designed to work perfectly with the PlayStation 5. Another eye-catching offer is a $350 discount for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 curved 4K gaming monitor, which is included in our roundup of the best 4K gaming monitors as the fastest 4K gaming monitor in the world. You’ll enjoy a 240Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, and fantastic HDR performance for instead of $1,500.

There are dozens of other options in Best Buy’s sale for 4K monitors as the retailer challenges Amazon on Prime Day, so feel free to take a look at the other deals. However, you’re going to have to do that quickly because we’re pretty sure that stocks for some of these products are already running low. Once you see a 4K monitor that fits your needs and budget, you should add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Apple’s 5K Studio Display is $200 off for Prime Day today
The Apple Studio Display alongside a Mac Studio computer on a desk.

Prime Day is revealing some impressive deals right now, and among them are some products we don’t often see discounted. Among the best Apple deals you’ll find this Prime Day is the Apple 5K Studio Display. This is a good monitor to consider if you’re shopping the best monitors and prefer something made by Apple. Amazon has dropped its price to $1,399, which is a $200 savings from its regular price of $1,599. Amazon is also including free shipping with a purchase of the Apple Studio Display.

Why you should buy the Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is the monitor you should get if you’re looking for the perfect pairing with any of Apple’s other products, including the Apple MacBook Pro and the Apple MacBook Air. The Studio Display is not to be confused with the Apple Pro Display XDR, which is Apple’s high end monitor, and while the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR have some similarities, the Studio Display comes in at a much lower price tag. It has a 27-inch screen that comes in at 5K resolution and 600 nits of brightness, as well as support for one billion colors and the P3 wide color gamut.

Read more
34-inch LG ultrawide curved monitor price slashed from $450 to $200
A woman using the LG UltraWide 40WP95C-W 5K monitor.

If you've been looking at the returning Prime Day deals for a new monitor, you may want to expand your search beyond Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Other retailers are also offering massive discounts, such as LG's $250 price cut for the LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor. Instead of $450, you'll only have to pay $200 for this 34-inch display, but only if you act fast because we're not sure how long stocks will last. If you delay the transaction, there's a huge chance that you miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor
The LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor features a 34-inch UltraWide display with QHD resolution, so you'll be able to work on your projects, play video games, and watch streaming shows with sharp details and lifelike colors. The monitor also comes with a 160Hz refresh rate, which is faster than the recommended range of our computer monitor buying guide of 120Hz to 144Hz. It's how often the images on the screen are updated, so the faster the refresh rate, the smoother the movements. It also offers a 1ms response time, which means it's an excellent screen for fast-paced video and similar content because that's how quickly image transitions will be showed.

Read more
Prime Day deals get you this Dell desktop PC for $500 — save $150
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

Dell has rolled out its own Prime Day deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and these offers include a $150 discount for the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop. The PC, originally priced at $650, is now available for just $500, which is an amazing price for a computer with its specifications. We don't think it will stay this cheap for long though, so if you think this desktop computer should be your next machine, there should be no hesitation in proceeding with your purchase of it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop
The Dell Inspiron Small Desktop is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, similar to some of the best desktop computers, alongside Intel UHD Graphics 730 and 8GB of RAM. It's not the most powerful PC out there, but it's no slouch either -- it's enough to handle multitasking between several apps, though our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends going up 16GB of RAM as soon as you can. That's not going to be a problem with the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop as it's easy to upgrade its components.

Read more