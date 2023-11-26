 Skip to main content
Best Cyber Monday printer deals on laser, inkjet and photo printers

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us, but Cyber Monday deals are live now. There’s still time to grab one of the best printers at a significantly lowered price. We’ve pulled the best options we could find from a variety of retailers. These include laser printers, inkjet printers and photo printers. If you’re looking for 3D printer Cyber Monday deals, those are on their own separate list.

Best laser printer Cyber Monday deals

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283FDW against a white background.
HP

Between laser and inkjet, laser printers are the recommended purchase for people who need to print multiple documents quickly. They are more expensive compared to inkjet printers, but laser printers make up for that higher upfront cost through the better yield of their toners for a lower printing cost. For Cyber Monday, you’ll be able to save with the laser printer deals that are available, whether for monochrome laser printers or color laser printers, but since they’re popular choices, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the discounts.

  • HP LaserJet MFP M235dwe wireless black-and-white all-in-one —
  • Canon imageCLASS D570 wireless black-and-white all-in-one —
  • HP LaserJet Tank 2604sdw wireless black-and-white all-in-one —
  • Brother MFCL2750DW monochrome all-in-one —
  • HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdw wireless black-and-white all-in-one —

Best inkjet printer Cyber Monday deals

The HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer, printing a colored page.
HP

Inkjet printers can print just about anything — reports, glossy photos, graphs, and many more types of documents — and they’re generally cheaper than laser printers, according to our printer buying guide. They’re even more versatile if you go for an all-in-one inkjet printer, which adds functions such as scanning and copying. There are a lot of affordable options for inkjet printers, and their price is even lower for Cyber Monday if you’re able to buy one before stocks get sold out.

  • HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one —
  • Epson Expression Home XP-4200 wireless color all-in-one —
  • HP Envy 6065e wireless all-in-one —
  • Canon PIXMA TR8622a all-in-one wireless —
  • HP Smart Tank 6001 wireless all-in-one supertank —
Best photo printer Cyber Monday deals

Product image of the Kodak Step Instant Mobile photo printer in white.
Kodak

If your primary reason for buying a printer is to print pictures, then you should be looking at photo printers. They range from simple devices for personal use to premium machines that will rival the quality of print shops, so there’s definitely one out there that will match your needs and budget. You need to stick to the most trusted brands to make sure that the pictures that you’ll print will be amazing though, because the last thing you want is to get a cheap photo printer that won’t be able to meet your expectations.

  • Kodak Step wireless —
  • Canon Selphy CP1500 wireless —
  • Kodak Mini 2 Retro bundle —
  • HP Envy Inspire 7955e wireless all-in-one —
  • Epson PictureMate PM-400 wireless —

How we chose these Cyber Monday printer deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Cyber Monday printer deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Cyber Monday printer deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

