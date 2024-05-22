 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell Memorial Day Sale: Save $400 on the new XPS 14

By
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

For a long time, the Dell XPS 13 constituted Dell’s small laptop response to the MacBook Air 13, but there’s a new kid in town. Dell recently released the Dell XPS 14, a nice little bump in size, and very likely trying to aim for the MacBook Pro 14 crowd of folks who want a small laptop but not something so small it will be hard to use professionally. Luckily, you can get a pretty substantial discount on the XPS 14 directly from Dell as part of the early Memorial Day sale, with a price tag of $1,749 rather than the usual $2,259 it goes for. That’s a whopping $510 discount, so if you want a powerful little laptop, this is the perfect opportunity to grab one.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

This little Dell XPS 14 comes with a 14.5-inch screen running an FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits, making it the perfect companion for keeping mobile and taking it with you wherever you go. That’s certainly helped by the 3.7-pound weight and the 0.71-inch thickness that makes it both lightweight and thin enough to fit in a bag or backpack, and it’s well-built enough that you shouldn’t have to worry about carrying it around. It’s worth mentioning that you can upgrade the screen to a gorgeous 3.2K OLED screen that’s also touche-enabled for an extra $300, although it does bump up the weight a bit to 3.8 pounds.

In terms of performance, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, an excellent upper-range processor that will handle productivity and day-to-day tasks perfectly fine, as well as a few other more creative tasks. You also get an RTX 4050, which is an admittedly entry-level GPU, but at least it will let you get away with indie and casual gaming, as well as a couple of free-to-play games. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is also perfect, although if you need more for programming or CAD work, you can always bump it up to 32GB for an extra $200 or a whopping 64GB for an even more whopping $600. Storage can also be upgraded, although the 1TB it comes within this configuration is more than enough; plus you could always grab one of these external hard drive deals for a bit of versatility.

Related

All in all, the Dell XPS 14 is an excellent new laptop that will let you handle a variety of different tasks while being small and mobile, and with the substantial $510 discount from Dell bringing it down to $1,749, it’s a steal. That said, if you’d like a few more options, then check out these other Dell XPS deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Memorial Day gaming PC deals: Get a gaming PC for just $880
Gaming PC on a desk.

Building a PC from scratch can be quite daunting, especially if you don't have a lot of time or tech-savvy to deal with the complexity of picking parts and putting them together. Gaming PCs can be even more complicated, so going for a pre-made gaming PC makes a lot of sense. While it is true you can save a little extra by putting parts together yourself, these early Memorial Day deals can save you quite a bit of money and may even exceed the savings you would have gotten by doing it yourself. Of course, if you don't quite find what you're looking for here, you can check some of these other great gaming PC deals too.
Best Gaming PC (Intel) Memorial Day Deals

Intel is probably one of the most well-known CPU brands, and there are actually quite a lot of options out there when it comes to variety in specs. So, whether you're looking for a more budget-oriented build for playing simple and older games, or want something super high-end, you'll find something here.

Read more
Apple Memorial Day sales: Save on Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.

Most of this year's Memorial Day deals are set to launch very soon, but if you want to get your shopping for Apple devices done early, we're here to help you out with this roundup of the early Apple Memorial Day sales that are already available. Whether you're planning to buy a new iPad, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, or Apple Watch, we've got some excellent bargains below. If anything catches your eye. it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase as soon as possible because there's no telling how soon these offers will expire -- some may not even make it to Memorial Day itself!
Best Memorial Day iPad deals

Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to search for iPad deals. There are some fantastic discounts that are available across a variety of models of Apple's tablet, including the entry-level Apple iPad and the creatives-focused Apple iPad Pro, so whatever your purpose is for thinking about getting an iPad, there won't be any shortage of options for you here.

Read more
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: early TV, laptop, and appliance deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

While Memorial Day is still several days away, there are a lot of excellent early Memorial Day deals you can pick up right now from Best Buy. That includes everything from the best TVs, the best Phones, the best Air Fryers, and even the best smart home devices out there, so you have a huge variety of deals to pick from. Of course, there is an overwhelming number of options out there, which is why we've scoured Best Buy for our favorite deals in various categories and collected them all below, so be sure to check out everything in detail.

Best Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals

Read more