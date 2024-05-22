Dell Memorial Day Sale: Save $400 on the new XPS 14

For a long time, the Dell XPS 13 constituted Dell’s small laptop response to the MacBook Air 13, but there’s a new kid in town. Dell recently released the Dell XPS 14, a nice little bump in size, and very likely trying to aim for the MacBook Pro 14 crowd of folks who want a small laptop but not something so small it will be hard to use professionally. Luckily, you can get a pretty substantial discount on the XPS 14 directly from Dell as part of the early Memorial Day sale, with a price tag of $1,749 rather than the usual $2,259 it goes for. That’s a whopping $510 discount, so if you want a powerful little laptop, this is the perfect opportunity to grab one.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

This little Dell XPS 14 comes with a 14.5-inch screen running an FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits, making it the perfect companion for keeping mobile and taking it with you wherever you go. That’s certainly helped by the 3.7-pound weight and the 0.71-inch thickness that makes it both lightweight and thin enough to fit in a bag or backpack, and it’s well-built enough that you shouldn’t have to worry about carrying it around. It’s worth mentioning that you can upgrade the screen to a gorgeous 3.2K OLED screen that’s also touche-enabled for an extra $300, although it does bump up the weight a bit to 3.8 pounds.

In terms of performance, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, an excellent upper-range processor that will handle productivity and day-to-day tasks perfectly fine, as well as a few other more creative tasks. You also get an RTX 4050, which is an admittedly entry-level GPU, but at least it will let you get away with indie and casual gaming, as well as a couple of free-to-play games. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is also perfect, although if you need more for programming or CAD work, you can always bump it up to 32GB for an extra $200 or a whopping 64GB for an even more whopping $600. Storage can also be upgraded, although the 1TB it comes within this configuration is more than enough; plus you could always grab one of these external hard drive deals for a bit of versatility.

All in all, the Dell XPS 14 is an excellent new laptop that will let you handle a variety of different tasks while being small and mobile, and with the substantial $510 discount from Dell bringing it down to $1,749, it’s a steal. That said, if you’d like a few more options, then check out these other Dell XPS deals as well.

