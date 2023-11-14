 Skip to main content
Best Dell XPS Black Friday deals on XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17

Black Friday deals are a great way to save some money on a new laptop. There are a lot of laptop deals that cut prices by the triple digits. One of our favorite laptops available is the Dell XPS line. This is Dell’s most popular line of laptops. In some ways they are Dell’s answer to MacBook — they are sleek, thin, and prioritize gorgeous screens. We’ve collected the best Dell XPS laptop deals below, splitting them up by size.

For the most part, the only difference is the screen size, but with a bigger screen comes a bigger chassis. That means there’s more room to pack in powerful components and extra goodies like backlit keyboards. Check out our picks of the best Dell XPS deals down below.

Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 is the most compact laptop in the line. It’s great for students and commuting professionals because of its size. They don’t often have powerful components, since most folks interested in things like gaming and video editing prefer larger screens. We’ve picked out the best options below, including some with unique features like 3K and even OLED displays.

  • Dell XPS 13 (FHD+, i5, Iris Xe, 8GB) —
  • Dell XPS 13 (FHD+, i7, Iris Xe, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 13 (3K, i7, Iris Xe, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 13 (OLED, i7, Iris Xe, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 13 (i7, Iris Xe, 16GB) —

Best Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deals

Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15 jumps up a few inches, and it will be instantly noticeable when you pick up the laptop. The keyboard stays the same size, but the display widens considerably. The laptops on this list also have a significant boost in graphics, since they move from the integrated Intel Iris Xe of most XPS 13 models to Nvidia RTX GPUs. That being said, none of these options have OLED or 4K screens.

  • Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, Arc A370M, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4050, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4050, 32GB) —
  • Dell XPS 15 (FHD+, i9, RTX 4060, 32GB) —

Best Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deals

Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The XPS 17 is for the truly power-hungry among us. The large display is the main draw. It will work wonderfully for professional photo and video editors, as well as anyone who just doesn’t want to extend their laptop to a second display. The graphics cards on this models are powerful Nvidias, and they tend to have more RAM than usual.

  • Dell XPS 17 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4050, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 17 (FHD+, i7, RTX 4060, 16GB) —
  • Dell XPS 17 (UHD+, i7, RTX 4070, 32GB) —
  • Dell XPS 17 (Touchscreen, i7, RTX 4070, 32GB) —

