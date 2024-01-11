 Skip to main content
The 12 best cheap gaming laptop deals in January 2024

Andrew Morrisey
By

So, you’ve checked out our look at the best gaming laptops and now you’re working out how you could save on your next purchase. No gaming laptop is cheap but you can definitely save on the purchase by keeping an eye on retailers. We’ve already done that for you, thereby saving you time, and picked out the best gaming laptop deals currently available. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorites as well as listed a bunch of other great gaming laptop deals. Check them out below.

HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — $580, was $900

The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
HP

Ideally designed for someone looking for one of the best budget gaming laptops, the HP Victus 15.6-inch might mean you’ll need to tweak some detail levels with certain games but it’s a great starting point. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage so you’ll be able to install a few games at once without a problem. The 15.6-inch screen has a refresh rate of 144Hz so you won’t need to worry about motion blur while other useful features include HP Fast Charge support and speakers tuned by B&O. A backlit keyboard looks great while there’s an integrated numeric keypad.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,400

The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.
Dell

From one of the best laptop brands, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is a tempting proposition. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Already onto a good thing with the storage and memory, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card which might be last generation’s technology but is still great for the majority of the latest games. Perhaps the biggest highlight is its 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate ensuring everything looks super sharp. It all fits into a shell that’s the same size as a 15-inch laptop so it’s more portable than you’d expect.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,770

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Packing a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage is a good start for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card so it’s all up to date. Paired with that is a 16-inch WQXGA screen with HDR 400 support, 100% sRGB, 500 nits of brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, and 2560 x 1600. That means whatever you play will look gorgeous. Other useful extras include a per-key RGB backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and 1080p full HD webcam. It’s sleek and lightweight as you’d expect from the maker of some of the best thin and light gaming laptops. It’s ideal if you have ambitions to stream your gaming time.

MSI Stealth 16-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,600, was $1,850

The MSI Stealth 14-inch gaming laptop at a side angle.
MSI

The MSI Stealth 16-inch gaming laptop offers some impressive hardware for the price range. For instance, there’s 32GB of memory which is double than most of the competition, even at this price. It also has a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card so it’s highly capable of handling all the latest games without a hitch. The large 16-inch full HD display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and response time of 3ms so it’s perfect for fast-moving action. It’s all contained in a fairly sleek looking shell so you’re getting good value here.

Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop — $1,700, was $1,900

Someone typing on the Alienware m18 laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

From one of the best gaming laptop brands, the Alienware m18 is a great gaming laptop if you want a desktop replacement. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card too but the true highlight here is the huge 18-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 480Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It means it isn’t the most portable of laptops but it’s perfect if you don’t have the room (or inclination) for a desktop gaming PC. Alienware Cryo-tech advanced cooling gives you plenty of system stability while there’s Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, a great keyboard and much more.

More Gaming Laptop Deals We Love

We’ve only touched the surfaced when it comes to great gaming laptop deals. While we’ve highlighted the very best options, there are many more. This includes some cheap deals as well as some high-end gaming laptops. Brands include HP Omen, Alienware, Lenovo Legion, Asus, and many others. Take a look below at what’s out there.

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 —
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch —
  • HP Omen 16-inch —
  • Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop —
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 —
  • Razer Blade 14 —
  • Alienware x16 —
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7i —

