 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best M2 MacBook Air cases

Tyler Lacoma
By

Apple’s introduction of its own M1 chip for MacBooks proved to be an excellent upgrade for anyone who wanted faster MacBooks with the latest features. Now, with the introduction of the M2 chip on the 2022 MacBook Air, Apple fans have a whole new opportunity to take advantage of the latest tech. But a new purchase like that deserves the latest protection made to fit that MacBook Air (and maybe make it look more stylish, too).

We’ve rounded up some of the best cases to protect your M2 MacBook Air, from light covers to full sleeves so you can pick the accessory that’s right for you.

MOSISO Compatible with MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2022 Release A2681 M2 Chip with Liquid Retina Display & Touch ID, Protective Plastic Hard Shell Case Cover, Crystal Clear

Mosiso MacBook Air Case 2022

Jump to details
FINPAC Hard Laptop Sleeve Case for MacBook Pro M1 14-inch 2021, 13.3'' MacBook Air M2 2022-2018, 13'' MacBook Pro M2 2022-2016, Waterproof Case for Dell XPS 13, Surface Laptop, HP, Acer (Ocean Marble)

Finpack Hard Laptop Sleeve

Jump to details
CISSOOK for MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2022 Release, Matte Clear Hard Shell Case Protective Cover with a2681 Keyboard Cover + USB C to USB 3.0 Adapter for MacBook Air 13.6inch M2 2022 - M2 Matte Clear

Cisshook Hard Shell MacBook Air 2022

Jump to details
MoKo 13 Inch Laptop Sleeve, Fits with MacBook M1 Pro Max 14, MacBook Air 13.6 M2/Air 13.3 2022-2018, MacBook Pro 13 2022-2016, Surface Pro 8/7/6/X, Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4" with Accesory Bag, Black

Moko Laptop Sleeve

Jump to details
Batianda Compatible with New MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2022 M2 Chip Model A2681, Hard Shell Case with TPU Keyboard Cover, Crystal Clear

Batianda Hard Shell Case MacBook Air 2022

Jump to details
Incase 13" ICON Sleeve with Woolenex for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Incase Icon Sleeve

Jump to details
The Mosiso MacBook Air Case.

Mosiso MacBook Air Case 2022

Pros
  • Simple and affordable
  • Fully vented
  • Easy to install
Cons
  • Doesn't offer a lot of protection

Those looking for a simple, affordable option may like this inexpensive plastic hard shell case made for the A12681 MacBook Air. The case is made to be transparent, and you can choose if you want a fully clear case or pick a shade from a number of different colors. It’s carefully vented and designed not to obstruct any features of the M2 MacBook Air. The only downside is that while the case can protect against basic exterior scratches, it doesn’t protect against display scratches, so you may want to pair it with a screen cover.

MOSISO Compatible with MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2022 Release A2681 M2 Chip with Liquid Retina Display & Touch ID, Protective Plastic Hard Shell Case Cover, Crystal Clear

Mosiso MacBook Air Case 2022

The Finpack Hard Laptop Sleeve.

Finpack Hard Laptop Sleeve

Pros
  • Extra padding for protection
  • Useful hand strap included
  • Available in a number of patterns
Cons
  • Works best when used with backpack or briefcase

Laptop sleeves can sometimes feel a little flimsy, which isn’t great when you really want to protect an expensive new MacBook. This Finpack case has 5mm padding for serious protection when carrying your MacBook Air around, along with durable zippers and a small hand strap. The fabric on the outside is high-density polyester, which offers water resistance if you get caught in a rainy situation. It’s also available in a variety of colors and patterns so you can easily pick a look that you like.

FINPAC Hard Laptop Sleeve Case for MacBook Pro M1 14-inch 2021, 13.3'' MacBook Air M2 2022-2018, 13'' MacBook Pro M2 2022-2016, Waterproof Case for Dell XPS 13, Surface Laptop, HP, Acer (Ocean Marble)

Finpack Hard Laptop Sleeve

The Cisshook Hard Shell MacBook Air case and kit.

Cisshook Hard Shell MacBook Air 2022

Pros
  • Full kit of protective options
  • Matte surface to reduce shine
  • Multiple color options
Cons
  • Not everyone will need a keyboard cover or USB-C adapter

Tired of shiny hard-shell options? This clear case is made with a matte finish so it won’t create too much glare, and it comes in a variety of colors to experiment with. But that’s far from the only thing you get: The case comes along with a kit that includes a keyboard cover, a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter if you have some older accessories to attach, a screen cover to protect your display, and webcam covers if you’re a little nervous about your cam getting hacked. That combination makes it a great kit for new MacBook Air users who want full protection options.

CISSOOK for MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2022 Release, Matte Clear Hard Shell Case Protective Cover with a2681 Keyboard Cover + USB C to USB 3.0 Adapter for MacBook Air 13.6inch M2 2022 - M2 Matte Clear

Cisshook Hard Shell MacBook Air 2022

The Moko Laptop Sleeve and bag.

Moko Laptop Sleeve

Pros
  • Affordable
  • Wear-resistant exterior
  • Includes extra bag
Cons
  • No color options
  • There are better-quality cases if you're willing to pay

Moko also offers a useful laptop sleeve for those who want to protect their new M2 model. It has a wear-resistant polyester exterior, sponge padding, and fluff lining on the inside to help protect it from scratches. On its own, the sleeve comes with a hook-and-loop front pocket to store a variety of objects, but you also get a small side bag to store additional accessories — adapters, cables you aren’t using, and so on. It’s a good budget pick for basic protection, especially if you have a large bag or pack you’ll be carrying things around in.

MoKo 13 Inch Laptop Sleeve, Fits with MacBook M1 Pro Max 14, MacBook Air 13.6 M2/Air 13.3 2022-2018, MacBook Pro 13 2022-2016, Surface Pro 8/7/6/X, Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4" with Accesory Bag, Black

Moko Laptop Sleeve

Batianda Hard Shell Case MacBook Air 2022.

Batianda Hard Shell Case MacBook Air 2022

Pros
  • Keyboard cover and adapter included
  • Base feet to keep the case off surfaces
  • A wide variety of colors
Cons
  • The hard-shell design may not be for everyone

This extra-clear case allows your MacBook design to shine through while still offering important protection – although if the clear look isn’t for you, Batianda does offer the case in a variety of additional colors. No matter which shade you get, the case will come with a keyboard cover and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. The bottom part of the shell also comes with four small support feet to lift the MacBook Air a bit off of surfaces, but you can quickly disconnect this piece or snap it back on whenever you want.

Batianda Compatible with New MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2022 M2 Chip Model A2681, Hard Shell Case with TPU Keyboard Cover, Crystal Clear

Batianda Hard Shell Case MacBook Air 2022

The Incase Icon Sleeve.

Incase Icon Sleeve

Pros
  • Panels molded for MacBook
  • Magnetic clasp for closing
  • Durable side bumpers
Cons
  • No extra pockets or handles

Incase’s Icon sleeve is a super-simple sleeve that’s designed to offer as much protection as possible while taking up as little room as it can. It includes compression panels that are form-fitted to your 13-inch MacBook models, Tensaerlite material bumpers on the sides to help protect against drops, and a faux fur lining on the inside. Unlike many sleeves, there’s no zipper here to keep your MacBook in place. Instead, there’s a magnetic clasp that helps save time and keeps the design as clean as possible.

Incase 13" ICON Sleeve with Woolenex for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Incase Icon Sleeve

Still thinking about the M2 MacBook Air and if you’ll be getting it? In the meantime, why don’t you browse our selection of the best MacBook models available right now and check out current MacBook deals if you'd like to save money.

Editors' Recommendations

Best student laptop deals for September 2022

online web browser game list

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra keyboard cases for 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

The best MacBook in 2022

everything apple announced at its one more thing event m1 macbook pro 13

AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Apple AirPods 2 - Charging Case - In-ear Headphones

The best gaming keyboards for 2022

A closeup of gamer using a mechanical keyboard with rgb lighting

Floppy disks are finally on the way out in Japan … maybe

floppy disks

Best Labor Day Laptop Sales 2022: Early deals you can shop today

A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Ryzen 9 7900X

An AMD Ryzen 7000 processor slotted into a motherboard.

How to install Ubuntu on a Windows computer

A Dell XPS 13 with Ubuntu 22.04 installed

Apple Labor Day Sales 2022: Best deals to shop now

apple file system

The 6 best AMD CPUs of all time

AMD Ryzen processor chip render.

Best Apple deals and sales for September 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best cheap printer deals for September 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.