The best M2 MacBook Air cases

Apple’s introduction of its own M1 chip for MacBooks proved to be an excellent upgrade for anyone who wanted faster MacBooks with the latest features. Now, with the introduction of the M2 chip on the 2022 MacBook Air, Apple fans have a whole new opportunity to take advantage of the latest tech. But a new purchase like that deserves the latest protection made to fit that MacBook Air (and maybe make it look more stylish, too).

We’ve rounded up some of the best cases to protect your M2 MacBook Air, from light covers to full sleeves so you can pick the accessory that’s right for you.

Mosiso MacBook Air Case 2022

Pros Simple and affordable

Fully vented

Easy to install Cons Doesn't offer a lot of protection

Those looking for a simple, affordable option may like this inexpensive plastic hard shell case made for the A12681 MacBook Air. The case is made to be transparent, and you can choose if you want a fully clear case or pick a shade from a number of different colors. It’s carefully vented and designed not to obstruct any features of the M2 MacBook Air. The only downside is that while the case can protect against basic exterior scratches, it doesn’t protect against display scratches, so you may want to pair it with a screen cover.

Mosiso MacBook Air Case 2022

Finpack Hard Laptop Sleeve

Pros Extra padding for protection

Useful hand strap included

Available in a number of patterns Cons Works best when used with backpack or briefcase

Laptop sleeves can sometimes feel a little flimsy, which isn’t great when you really want to protect an expensive new MacBook. This Finpack case has 5mm padding for serious protection when carrying your MacBook Air around, along with durable zippers and a small hand strap. The fabric on the outside is high-density polyester, which offers water resistance if you get caught in a rainy situation. It’s also available in a variety of colors and patterns so you can easily pick a look that you like.

Finpack Hard Laptop Sleeve

Cisshook Hard Shell MacBook Air 2022

Pros Full kit of protective options

Matte surface to reduce shine

Multiple color options Cons Not everyone will need a keyboard cover or USB-C adapter

Tired of shiny hard-shell options? This clear case is made with a matte finish so it won’t create too much glare, and it comes in a variety of colors to experiment with. But that’s far from the only thing you get: The case comes along with a kit that includes a keyboard cover, a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter if you have some older accessories to attach, a screen cover to protect your display, and webcam covers if you’re a little nervous about your cam getting hacked. That combination makes it a great kit for new MacBook Air users who want full protection options.

Cisshook Hard Shell MacBook Air 2022

Moko Laptop Sleeve

Pros Affordable

Wear-resistant exterior

Includes extra bag Cons No color options

There are better-quality cases if you're willing to pay

Moko also offers a useful laptop sleeve for those who want to protect their new M2 model. It has a wear-resistant polyester exterior, sponge padding, and fluff lining on the inside to help protect it from scratches. On its own, the sleeve comes with a hook-and-loop front pocket to store a variety of objects, but you also get a small side bag to store additional accessories — adapters, cables you aren’t using, and so on. It’s a good budget pick for basic protection, especially if you have a large bag or pack you’ll be carrying things around in.

Moko Laptop Sleeve

Batianda Hard Shell Case MacBook Air 2022

Pros Keyboard cover and adapter included

Base feet to keep the case off surfaces

A wide variety of colors Cons The hard-shell design may not be for everyone

This extra-clear case allows your MacBook design to shine through while still offering important protection – although if the clear look isn’t for you, Batianda does offer the case in a variety of additional colors. No matter which shade you get, the case will come with a keyboard cover and a USB-C to USB-A adapter. The bottom part of the shell also comes with four small support feet to lift the MacBook Air a bit off of surfaces, but you can quickly disconnect this piece or snap it back on whenever you want.

Batianda Hard Shell Case MacBook Air 2022

Incase Icon Sleeve

Pros Panels molded for MacBook

Magnetic clasp for closing

Durable side bumpers Cons No extra pockets or handles

Incase’s Icon sleeve is a super-simple sleeve that’s designed to offer as much protection as possible while taking up as little room as it can. It includes compression panels that are form-fitted to your 13-inch MacBook models, Tensaerlite material bumpers on the sides to help protect against drops, and a faux fur lining on the inside. Unlike many sleeves, there’s no zipper here to keep your MacBook in place. Instead, there’s a magnetic clasp that helps save time and keeps the design as clean as possible.

Incase Icon Sleeve

