Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tax software deals: Save on TurboTax and H&R Block

Jennifer Allen
By
Income Tax online
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Tax season is upon us so if you’re looking for the best tax software for filing your taxes and keeping on top of everything, you’ll be delighted to see we’ve picked out some great tax software deals. Such software means you won’t be at such high risk of being audited, plus you’ll know how to save well on your investments and other financial details. Two of the biggest names in the business — H&R Block and TurboTax — are discounted right now and they’re both great solutions for your tax needs, depending on your situation. Here’s a look at all you need to know before you make a purchase.

H&R Block Deluxe (Federal + State) — $35, was $50

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2023 on a white background.
H&R Block

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2023 offers five free federal e-files for your personal return along with unlimited federal preparation and printing. There’s step-by-step Q&A and guidance on credits and deductions to help you figure out what to do. It’s simple to quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s personal tax return, even if you’ve used other software in the past. The software also provides reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement, while you can also learn how to maximize mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions too. It’s all intuitive to figure out and works smoothly.

TurboTax Premier (Federal + State) — $65, was $105

TurboTax Premier 2023 on a white background.
TurboTax

Recommended for anyone who has sold stocks, bonds or mutual funds, sold employee stock, own rental property or are a trust beneficiary, TurboTax Premier 2023 is ideal for more advanced tax filing. It includes five federal e-files and one state. It’s possible to search over 350 deductions and credits, while there’s also guidance for how to report sales of stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. For more assistance, you can also learn more about retirement tax while there’s an audit risk meter to help you ascertain ownership likely you might be facing an audit. Extensive in its guidance, TurboTax Premier 2023 runs thousands of checks before you file to help you identify anything that might be missing such as deductions or credits, with it always being simple to import W-2s, investment and mortgage information from participating companies. It’s strong peace of mind.

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
