Computing

These 5 data breaches have left the biggest mark on Americans

Jonathan Terrasi
By

Data breaches and hacks hit us at an alarming pace if you follow the news. We’re reminded almost daily of just how fragile our internet-based financial and commercial infrastructure is. 7 percent, or about $1.35 trillion, of US GDP is generated digitally makes cracking (i.e. criminal hacking) large companies an alluring activity for online criminals.

There are all sorts of ways to categorize and rank these data breaches — some have important political significance and others are represent new trends in cybersecurity and online crimes. But in light of the recent Capital One breach, the following list are the five that have had the most devastating and widespread effect on the average person over the years.

Equifax

equifax security breach
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Probably the most frequently cited and visible example of a data breach, Equifax revealed that its records of consumer spending habits were compromised in September 2017. The data loss exposed the sensitive financial data of more than 145 million consumers in the US, and several million in the UK as well. Its effects also reverberated beyond the intrusion proper to impact US consumers with records held by Equifax competitor TransUnion.

There are a number of factors that rightly cement the Equifax breach as the most serious in history. For one thing, more so than other intrusions, it resulted from grossly inadequate response on the part of the breached company. After initially learning of the compromise of their enterprise systems, Equifax buried any public admission of failure for five months. The sum total of Equifax’s mismanagement was so immense that it led to one of the rare instances of company executives suffering meaningful consequences, forcing then-CEO Richard F. Smith to resign.

The other element that distinguishes this digital security lapse among so many others is the vividness with which it illustrates how companies that consumers don’t directly do business with handle sensitive information, and are impacted adversely when that data is mishandled. Two years on, we are still seeing this incident make headlines, with consumers now scrambling to collect their cut of the enormous class action settlement.

Capital One

Capital One Data Breach
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Only days old, the theft of data from approximately 100 million customer accounts is proving significant enough to reserve it a place in the history ebooks. Already, a criminal investigation into the incident has been opened, and an estimate of the cost in revenue loss and recovery expenditures has been calculated. In all likelihood, the swift response is due to not only lessons learned from Equifax, but from how unsettling of a prospect it is that such a major financial institution could be digitally infiltrated.

The company maintains that much of the more sensitive stolen data is encrypted, but like the Equifax breach, the cautionary measure of freezing their credit which consumers are forced to take involves substantial knock-on effects that will persist for years. The allegedly lone attacker in this case also shows how vulnerable we all are to a single motivated individual bent on sowing chaos.

WannaCry

Wannacry Ransomware

Although it did not directly touch consumers per se, May 2017’s WannaCry attack shocked many with its mind-boggling global scale. In all, it ensnared upwards of 200,000 victims in over 150 countries, and succeeded in destroying numerous production systems beyond recovery when the ransom couldn’t (or wouldn’t) be paid. As a result, millions of employees around the world were doubtless thrown immediately into crisis remediation mode.

WannaCry easily merits its spot in hacker history for the numerous lessons it taught consumers and the information security industry as a whole. For starters, it illustrated the extent to which a wide array of industries rely on legacy technology that is way out of support cycle, as the attack primarily set its sights on Windows XP devices. This played out in a particularly terrifying fashion when it was able to bring such critical infrastructure as the UK’s National Health Service to its knees despite the relatively small number of victim systems. 

Also, because the exploit supposedly originated with the NSA, and was subsequently leaked via the Shadow Brokers, it clearly demonstrated the unintended second-order consequences of nation-state exploit stockpiling, and the improper handling thereof. All of this combined to induce serious reflection on the state of critical infrastructure security.

United States Office of Personnel Management

opm hack threat employee retirement
Mark Van Scyoc / Shutterstock.com

An intrusion into the network of the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) allowed attackers to pilfer the personal information of 22 million US government employees, some of whom had access to classified information. As part of the trove, the intruders were able to make off with more than 5 million fingerprint records.

Even more alarming was how profoundly vulnerable the breach proved the OPM to be. What is commonly regarded as “the OPM breach” was actually two hacks, with the first one occurring in 2013 to steal department documentation (ostensibly in preparation for the subsequent stage) and the second one taking place in 2014 to execute the theft of OPM’s employee data. In fact, Congress was repeatedly warned that OPM was woefully unprepared to fend off an intrusion.

Reporting to this point has laid the blame on China. Regardless of which actors perpetrated the attack, though, the vulnerable position that so many US military and intelligence personnel are in as a result carries serious national security implications that will be felt for decades to come.

Ashley Madison

Ashley Madison

In July 2015, the accounts of 36 million users of the adultery-facilitating “dating” site Ashley Madison were stolen and dumped on the internet. Because of the illicit nature of the services offered, many of these accounts were only distinguishable by pseudonym. However, while there is no reliable figure for how many real identities it revealed, a number of users were positively identified by credit card information or by the use of work emails, including those belonging to government employees.

What made the hack particularly nasty, and noteworthy, were the resulting attempts to blackmail victims, and the pitched moral battle that ensued in the public sphere. It also fascinated the American public consciousness by the way that it shed light on a murky and taboo aspect of society. Since the data was publicly available, many curious would-be social scientists performed data analysis on it to discern trends. The Ashley Madison breach established itself as a prominent example of a niche case in which a digital compromise roiled society even in the absence of large financial losses.  

Don't Miss

The best processors you can buy in 2019
Windows 7 retirement
Computing

As end of support nears, Windows 7 users are finally moving to Windows 10

Windows 7 users could finally be moving away from the aging operating system in favor of Windows 10. In July 2019, Windows 7's market share of the personal computer market fell roughly 3.6% -- one of the largest drops ever recorded.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
macbook pro 13 2019 amazon
Deals

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you're just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to use windows sandbox 20190730 124914
Computing

Try sketchy applications without harming your computer using Windows Sandbox

Learn how to use Windows Sandbox in Windows 10 with this guide. We will cover how you can enable the feature in Windows 10 settings, find it on the Start Menu, and more. Get all the right steps right here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Need Pro features? Upgrade Windows 10 on your PC in just a few easy steps

Windows 10 Pro is just a slightly more advanced version of Windows with encryption and other additional security features. In this guide, we'll explain how you can switch from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
intel video teases photorealism discrete gpu 2 900x600
Computing

Intel Xe graphics cards are rumored to debut at an affordable $200

As the slated 2020 launch for Intel's Xe graphics cards looms, more details are slowly leaking out. The latest detail to emerge is that the GPUs will debut at entry-level pricing, to appeal to a wide consumer base.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7
Photography

The best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for editing RAW photos in 2019

Looking for a strong app to organize and edit your RAW photos? From beautifully designed apps like Skylum Luminar to professional tools like CaptureOne, here are the best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for 2019.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Samsuun laptop leaked photo
Computing

Photos of Samsung’s upcoming Windows laptop have leaked online

Photos were leaked on Twitter of what may be Samsung’s newest Windows laptop, the Galaxy Book S. If so, the newest Galaxy Book laptop will be very different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2.
Posted By Anita George
intel xe graphics everything you need to know inel
Computing

Intel's discrete GPUs will make a big splash in 2020. Here's what we know so far

Did you hear? Intel is working on a series of dedicated graphics cards. It's based on Intel's 12th-generation graphics architecture and it has ex-AMD Radeon developers working on it. It could be impressively powerful too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp envy 13 review 8
Computing

Who says a budget laptop can't do the trick? These two options nail the formula

The ZenBook 13 UX333 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops under $1,000, offering great performance and build quality for the price. But HP's 2019 Envy 13 is providing a real challenge.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Computing

E3 leaks personal information of thousands of journalists

The details of thousands of journalists has been leaked by the organizers of E3. The Entertainment Software Association had a publicly accessible document on its website showing names, phone numbers, and home addresses of journalists.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
HP Envy Curved 34
Product Review

HP blends retro midcentury design with modern technology in this all-in-one PC

If you’re tired of boring desktop designs, be prepared to be wowed with HP’s gorgeous Envy Curved AIO 34. This all-in-one combines modern silicon options with mid-century modern aesthetics, making it a focal point of any desk.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen