Can your computer run MacOS Monterey?

If you’ve been planning an upgrade to MacOS Monterey, perhaps waiting until Apple added Universal Control, now is an excellent time. From Focus modes to the new iCloud+ features, Monterey has brought some of the most useful new MacOS features we’ve seen in some time.

However, new features have new requirements, and like all big MacOS updates, Monterey needs a certain level of system capabilities to properly run it. Let’s dive into the models that you’ll need before you start your upgrade.

Compatible MacBook Pros

You will need MacBook Pros released in early 2015 to mid-2015 or later to use MacOS Monterey. All later MacBook Pros, up through the 16-inch and 14-inch models released in 2021, will support Monterey. It doesn’t matter what size your MacBook Pro is or how many Thunderbolt ports it has as long as it falls within this time range.

If you aren’t sure what version of a Mac you have, you can always look up the model number to find out. Apple has lists to help you identify individual models, but it’s usually faster to just take a look at your About This Mac section and Google the model information to see when your Mac first came out.

Compatible Macbook Airs

Similar to the MacBook Pros, MacBook Air models from early 2015 onward will support Monterey. Models before 2015 won’t be able to upgrade. Note that it doesn’t matter which size Air you have. The M1 version of the Air released in 2020 will also work with Monterey.

Compatible MacBooks

The 12-inch model from early 2016 and the 12-inch model released in 2017 will support MacOS Monterey. No other standard MacBooks are compatible with the update.

Compatible iMac Pros

The 2017 iMac Pro will support MacOS Monterey. No other models are compatible.

Compatible iMacs

iMacs will support Monterey, beginning with the models released in late 2015 up through the latest 24-inch M1 versions from 2021. Support does not vary based on iMac screen size or the resolution that you chose.

Compatible Mac Minis

Mac Minis are one of the few options where compatible models extend to 2014. The 2014, 2018, and 2020 versions of the Mac Mini will all support MacOS Monterey.

Compatible Mac Studio

This one is no surprise — the recently released 2022 Mac Studio comes out of the box with Monterey waiting and ready.

Compatible Mac Pros

Both the late 2013 and 2019 Mac Pro will work with MacOS Monterey.

FAQ

Do features like Universal Control work with older MacOS?

No. Universal Control is a Monterey-only feature to switch content between different Monterey Macs, iPads, or MacBooks. You’ll need Monterey or the respective iPadOS updates on your computers to use the feature. Not only that, but you’ll also want the very latest 2022 Monterey update, which adds this feature.

Does MacOS Monterey need any available storage?

Yes. A direct download of Monterey will require 26GB of available onboard storage.

Can I revert back to a previous MacOS?

You can. If you find Monterey is causing havoc with your apps or that your Mac wasn’t as prepared as you thought, you can switch back to an earlier version like Big Sur. Or you can check out our guide on how to go back further and download MacOS Catalina.

When you’re ready to get started, head over to our guide on how to download MacOS Monterey. As always, you’ll want to backup or sync any important data on your Mac before beginning.

