Best Chromebook deals: Cheap laptops starting at $180

Chromebooks are often a good option for someone on a tight budget who’s finding even the best and cheapest laptop deals a little pricey. Using ChromeOS, such systems aren’t much use for someone who needs Windows but it does mean better battery life and an experience designed for working on the cloud. To help you save even more on these often budget friendly offerings, we’ve picked out all best Chromebook deals currently available. These include some super cheap deals along with some for those able to spend a bit more.

Acer Chromebook 314 — $180, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 facing forward.
Acer

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a fairly stylish looking Chromebook. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s fairly basic stuff so the attractive part about the Acer Chromebook 314 is its screen. It has a 14-inch full HD widescreen LED-backlit IPS display. It’s also a touchscreen if you prefer to be more tactile with your work. The Chromebook only weighs just over three pounds so it’s easy to take out and about with you while it has a huge 12.5 hour battery life so it’s ideal for your busiest of days on the move. USB-C ports keep it suitably up to date too.

Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook — $219, was $269

A side angle of the Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook against a white background.
Samsung

The Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook is a fairly angular looking Chromebook with some useful specs for the price. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. The highlight here is a larger than average (for the price) 15.6-inch screen. It’s a full HD display so you can enjoy the 1920 x 1080 resolution along with an energy-efficient LED backlight. That means it’s a little heavier than some Chromebooks but it works out as about 3.75 pounds which is just fine. It also has a built-in media reader and HD webcam and microphone, so it covers all the basics.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $269, was $299

The HP 14-inch Chromebook at a side angle displaying ChromeOS.
HP

HP is one of the best laptop brands around at the moment and such quality translates to this HP 14-inch Chromebook. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB memory and 64GB of eMMC storage which might not sound that eye-catching. Its 14-inch screen is only HD too so what’s so great about this laptop? Battery life is far better than others coming in at up to 14 hours during mixed usage. It also has a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones so it’s ideal for taking video calls while on the move. It looks pretty sleek too.

Lenovo Flex 3i — $319, was $349

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook product image.
Lenovo

The Lenovo Flex 3i is a super sleek looking laptop with a particularly appealing 12.2-inch WUXGA touchscreen. Yup, that’s a small screen but it looks great with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and it’s LED backlit too. Even better, you can use its 360-degree hinge to flip it around into one of four modes — laptop, tablet, tent, and stand mode. Essentially, this is a laptop and tablet all in one. The functionality is teamed up with an Intel N100 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. There’s also HDMI 1.4 output if you want to hook it up to another screen while the whole thing weighs just 2.75 pounds.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 — $469, was $499

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

One of the best Chromebooks around, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 has an utterly gorgeous screen. It has a 13.3-inch OLED screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and self-lit pixels so you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all in one scene. It’s also a touchscreen with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 offering 2-in-1 capabilities so you can easily use it as a tablet as well as laptop. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 7cG2 processor, has 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage so it’s a cut above the rest. It’s incredibly lightweight too at just 2.2 pounds, while there’s a 5MP fixed-focus front-facing camera and 8MP autofocus rear-facing camera too.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop — $619, was $649

Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop with RGB.
Acer

Demonstrating that Chromebooks can even be used for gaming now that cloud gaming is mainstream, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop is certainly different. It has a 16-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate so it’s well thought out for gaming purposes. It also has an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. This won’t be like one of the best gaming laptops as the focus is squarely on cloud gaming but that screen certainly means that whatever you stream will look great. There’s also a multi-zone RGB and anti-ghosting keyboard, along with DTS audio. It’s all been optimized to work particularly well with Nvidia GeForce Now’s top tier.

