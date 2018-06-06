Comcast outage takes out phone and internet service across the U.S.

Share

If you’re a Comcast customer, you probably noticed that your phone and internet service may have been down this morning, but Comcast noted that engineers have restored service as of Wednesday afternoon. The outage affected home and small business users across the country, and even as service is starting to come back on, Comcast noted that some customers may still be affected.

Earlier in the day, Comcast’s business Twitter account only confirmed that business phone service has been down, though home customers also reported on service tracker Down Detector that the outage is also disrupting internet access in cities such as San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle. Fortunately, Comcast tweeted out that the issue was already being fixed for a number of customers.

Our engineers began working to address the issue immediately and services have been restored for most customers. We recognize you may still be affected and expect to have you back up shortly. We have every resource focused on getting everyone back online. -Sami — Comcast (@comcast) June 6, 2018

The outage seems to be intermittent, with long periods of down time followed by quick periods of online time. “Internet down in Tallahassee, FL and it has been going up and then down every other hour or so since Tuesday afternoon,” user Wycked wrote on Down Detector’s comment section.

Businesses relying on landline access for phones reported that customers have not been getting through when they attempt to call in, and some customers have been successful in forwarding calls on their business lines to cell phones. With a few medical practices relying on Comcast for small business phone service, the outage is much more than a nuisance.

“Unacceptable when patients cannot reach out to, or be contacted by their medical practitioners,” KJ Buttler wrote on Down Detector. “I am recommending that we stop using Comcast voice in the immediate future. Too many incidents of outage.”

Comcast has acknowledged the problem on its @ComcastCares support account on Twitter: “@comcastbusiness customers may still be experiencing an issue with their Voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve. Please continue to check back here for more updates.”

“Now they’re telling me 2:55 p.m. California time,” user Kerry wrote on Down Detector. Another user reported that service is expected to be back by 5:45 p.m. ET for the Miami area. Other users noted on Twitter that service is slowly coming back in their area.

This nationwide outage affecting Comcast Xfinity and Comcast business subscribers follows a smaller recent outage affecting parts of Colorado earlier this month. In that incident, Comcast blamed the disruption on a physical cut to its fiber cables.

Comcast has not provided any explanation for today’s outage. With service disrupted across the country, the culprit may be more than just a cut to Comcast’s fiber lines.

Updated: Added Comcast’s official tweet noting that service has been restored for most customers.