Cooler Master’s slick gaming keyboard can pair up to 3 Bluetooth devices

Anita George
By
Stock photo of Cooler Master keyboard
Coolermaster.com/Cooler Master Technology Inc.

PC accessories manufacturer Cooler Master recently released a new mechanical gaming keyboard, and it’s already receiving positive reviews.

According to The Inventory, Cooler Master’s SK621 mechanical gaming keyboard was launched on Wednesday, May 8.

The Inventory highlighted the following features of Cooler Master’s latest keyboard in his fairly glowing review: Exceptional battery life (with or without the use of the RGB LED backlighting), full-sized keys, and enough memory to pair up to three Bluetooth devices without having to re-pair them when switching devices. In fact, the reviewer was able to connect a phone, tablet, and laptop without having to re-pair. It’s also worth noting, that though it’s primarily touted as a wireless keyboard, the SK621 can also be used wired as well with a removable Type-C USB.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the Cooler Master SK621 keyboard also offers Cherry MX Low Profile switches, a streamlined 60% format, adjustable keyboard settings without having to install separate software (On-the-fly System), and a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor. But it’s worth mentioning that Cooler Master does offer a software option for this keyboard if those who prefer to use it. The software, while not necessary, does allow you to have “further customization of lighting modes” and the ability to tweak your macros.

The 60% format is indeed, as Cooler Master describes it, “bare-minimum,” as it eschews the inclusion of features such as number pads and separate rows of Function keys.

The SK621 also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that is able to last for 14 to 15 hours while the RGB LED backlighting is in use and for about four to five months if you choose not to use the backlighting.

By design, this keyboard is intended to be ultra-portable, and in keeping with that, the SK621 is relatively light, weighing just under a pound (without its cable).

Cooler Master’s SK621 gaming keyboard is now available for purchase on Amazon. Though, fair warning, it is a bit pricey and costs $120. But so far, all indications are that this keyboard might be worth the price. Considering its features, it is at least worth a second look.

