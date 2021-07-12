  1. Computing

Why copy and paste on the web are about to get magical

By

Microsoft is currently collaborating with Google on a new set of APIs (application programming interfaces) that could dramatically change the way we think about simple commands like copy and paste. Collectively called Pickle Clipboard APIs, they will allow you to copy and paste a wide range of file types.

At the moment, Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome only allow you to copy a few file formats between the browser and native applications. These formats include (but are not limited to) JPEG, PNG, and HTML. Reportedly, the two browsers are now working on a new set of Chromium APIs that will hopefully expand the list of supported file types you’re allowed to copy from.

Microsoft Edge will now sport extended compatibility.

Pickle Clipboard APIs will extend the functionality of the clipboard feature, allowing you to take advantage of a variety of additional file types, including custom formats made specifically for applications on the web.

A simple example is being able to copy and paste .docx (used for Microsoft Word) and TIFF (a large-image format for graphic design) content between your web and desktop apps.

The extension of the copy-paste feature to non-standard web formats also means developers may allow you to copy-paste between PWAs (progressive web apps) and desktop apps. For instance, Google’s products, including Google Docs and Google Sheets, may support the file types of Office 365’s apps, such as Word or Excel. Those who have both a web-based and a native version of a specific app, such as SketchUp, can also hopefully copy-paste within their applications.

According to the Google Chromium conversation about the Pickle Clipboard APIs, the API “lets websites read and write arbitrary unsanitized payloads using a standardized pickling format, as well as read and write a limited subset of OS-specific formats (for supporting legacy apps). The name of the clipboard format is mangled by the browser in a standardized way to indicate that the content is from the web, which allows native applications to opt-in to accepting the unsanitized content.”

Apart from extending compatibility to include multiple niche and proprietary file types, the new set of APIs will also provide developers with custom clipboard formats offering fine-grained control over the copy-paste feature. The possibilities are endless.

The upgraded copy-paste feature could potentially translate to a highly improved experience of using and working in between web applications. Unfortunately, there isn’t much clarity at the moment on when these features will arrive in either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

Editors' Recommendations

Staples is handing out 23-inch monitor deals this week

Acer KA242Y bi 23 inch LCD monitor

Apple’s rumored larger iMac could ship with more powerful M2X processor

apple imac 24 inch m1 review 9

AMD could launch its 64-core Threadripper 5000 chips in August

A person holding the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X.

Best cheap iMac deals for July 2021

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Staples is practically giving away the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex with this deal

lenovo ideapad flex 5 notebook deal staples july 2021 in silver

Best cheap Mac Mini deals for July 2021

Apple Mac Mini 2018

MacBook Pro 2021: No Touch Bar, return of MagSafe, a mini-LED display, and more

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 06

The best feature of the next MacBook Pro may have just been revealed

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 01

Cooler Master’s GamePod is a gaming chair ripped straight from a sci-fi movie

The Cooler Master CMIX GamePod in white.

Dell slashes $329 off the G15 Ryzen gaming laptop

A gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display and powered by AMD.

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell XPS 13 laptop is today

A Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Everything you wanted to know about VPNs (but didn’t want to ask)

Best cheap wireless router deals for July 2021

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top