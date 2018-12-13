Share

If you’re a Costco member you can grab yourself quite the bargain in the lead-up to the holidays with up to $200 off select Apple MacBooks and iMacs. The devices on sale include the latest versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and standard MacBooks, with many options coming with extended AppleCare support as well.

Even if you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, there are still some great deals to be found as we edge closer to the holiday period. One of those involves the impressive discounts on Apple hardware at Costco. You do need to be a member to enjoy them, but considering that membership costs just $60 for the year, even if you paid for that now before buying one of the select MacBooks or iMacs, you still stand to save.

Some of the best deals offer up to $200 off of the price tag found on Apple’s site and in its stores. The 2018 MacBook Air equipped with a 1.6GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage is currently listed at $1,000, which is noticeably lower than the $1,200 Apple is selling it for at this time, as per MacRumors. You are limited to just two per customer, so don’t expect to stock up and then resell these at a small profit, but for those looking to upgrade before the holidays, it’s not a bad deal at all.

Other hardware options include 2018 MacBook Pros with everything from Core i5 to i7 processors, up to 16GB of memory and half a terabyte of storage, alongside a Radeon Pro 560 graphics chip. There are also 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs available with a terabyte of storage space, and standard MacBooks sporting Intel’s Core m3 processors.

Members and yet-to-be members will need to login to see the prices and discounts available.

If the Apple hardware isn't exactly your idea of a Christmas treat or a perfect present for a loved one, consider checking out our best last-minute Christmas gifts page. We've got everything from $25-and-under quick gifts and stocking stuffers, to $100-plus hardware, games, and objects that will put a smile on anyone's face during the holidays.