Digital Trends
Computing

Costco members can cut up to $200 off MacBook and iMac price tags

Jon Martindale
By
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

If you’re a Costco member you can grab yourself quite the bargain in the lead-up to the holidays with up to $200 off select Apple MacBooks and iMacs. The devices on sale include the latest versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and standard MacBooks, with many options coming with extended AppleCare support as well.

Even if you missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, there are still some great deals to be found as we edge closer to the holiday period. One of those involves the impressive discounts on Apple hardware at Costco. You do need to be a member to enjoy them, but considering that membership costs just $60 for the year, even if you paid for that now before buying one of the select MacBooks or iMacs, you still stand to save.

Some of the best deals offer up to $200 off of the price tag found on Apple’s site and in its stores. The 2018 MacBook Air equipped with a 1.6GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage is currently listed at $1,000, which is noticeably lower than the $1,200 Apple is selling it for at this time, as per MacRumors. You are limited to just two per customer, so don’t expect to stock up and then resell these at a small profit, but for those looking to upgrade before the holidays, it’s not a bad deal at all.

Other hardware options include 2018 MacBook Pros with everything from Core i5 to i7 processors, up to 16GB of memory and half a terabyte of storage, alongside a Radeon Pro 560 graphics chip. There are also 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs available with a terabyte of storage space, and standard MacBooks sporting Intel’s Core m3 processors.

Members and yet-to-be members will need to login to see the prices and discounts available.

If the Apple hardware isn’t exactly your idea of a Christmas treat or a perfect present for a loved one, consider checking out our best last-minute Christmas gifts page. We’ve got everything from $25-and-under quick gifts and stocking stuffers, to $100-plus hardware, games, and objects that will put a smile on anyone’s face during the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

5G's arrival is transforming tech. Here's everything you need to know to keep up
Intel Meltdown
Computing

Intel's discrete graphics will be called 'Xe,' IGP gets Adapative Sync next year

Intel has officially dubbed its discrete graphics product Intel Xe, and the company also provided details about its Gen11 IGP. The latter will include adaptive sync support and will arrive in 2019.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Intel Announces The Xeon 5100 Microprocessor For Servers
Computing

Intel answers Qualcomm's new PC processors by pairing Core and Atom in 'Foveros'

Intel has announced a new packaging technology called 'Foveros' that makes it easier for the company to place multiple chips together on one package. That includes chips based on different Intel architectures, like Core and Atom.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Computing

Razer’s classic DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to $40 on Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming mouse for the holidays, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the classic Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse with customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.
Posted By Michael Archambault
intel holding conference on its new discrete gpu 2
Computing

Intel's dedicated GPU is not far off -- here's what we know

Did you hear? Intel is working on a dedicated graphics card. It's called Arctic Sound and though we don't know a lot about it, we know that Intel has some ex-AMD Radeon graphics engineers developing it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
firefox 58 may be first major browser to block canvas fingerprinting mac screen desk
Computing

Firefox 64 helps keep your numerous tabs under control

Mozilla officially launched Firefox 64 by placing new features into the laps of its users including new tab management abilities, intelligent suggestions, and a task manager for keeping Firefox's power consumption under control.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Microsoft Surface Windows 10 Device
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows 10 updates have been a disaster despite safeguards

After a string of Windows 10 update issues, including severe data loss for a number of users, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Windows, Michael Fortin, has spoken out about quality control surrounding Windows development at…
Posted By Michael Archambault
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Apple MacBook Air vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The MacBook Air was updated with more contemporary components and a more modern design, but is that enough to compete with standouts like Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 detachable tablet?
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Email take-backsies! Gmail's unsend feature is one of its best

Everyone has sent a message they wish they could take back. How great would it be if you could undo that impulsive email? If you're a Gmail user, you can. Here's how to recall an email in Gmail.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
DuckDuckGo CEO photo
Computing

No more wild goose chase: ‘Duck.com’ now leads to DuckDuckGo instead of Google

DuckDuckGo recently acquired a shorter domain name from fellow search engine competitor Google. As a result, longtime and new DuckDuckGo users can now access the privacy-focused search engine by going to duck.com.
Posted By Anita George
samsung announces notebook 9 pen pr airforce kv b type output
Computing

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is back with new design, internals and S Pen

Samsung's new Notebook 9 Pen looks to be an ideal Windows 2-in-1 for creators. New features include a modern design, an updated S Pen in the box, and the latest eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor.
Posted By Arif Bacchus