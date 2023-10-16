Among the top gaming chairs, you’ll find models that not only prioritize comfort, but also provide excellent body support to keep you feeling fresh even during extended gaming sessions. While we’ve witnessed various innovations in design, materials, and reclining mechanisms, Cougar’s NxSys Aero gaming chair truly stands out and deserves recognition.

Featuring a 200mm RGB fan integrated into the chair’s back, it is the first such product in its category. The innovative elastomeric mesh and ventilated back cover work together with the fan to promote optimal airflow throughout the chair, effectively cooling the user’s back. The company states that the hollow area between the mesh and the specially ventilated back cover acts as adaptive cushioning, creating a sensation akin to “floating on air.”

It also includes a lumbar pillow crafted to physiotherapy standards, as well as a magnetic head cushion to ensure proper positioning and optimal support. Additionally, the chair boasts high-quality PVC leather and a contoured seat with high-density foam to provide ample support and cushioning in a generous seating area.

The chair features built-in switches for convenient control over both fan speed and RGB lighting. Notably, the fan draws power from a concealed power bank within the chair, eliminating the need for messy wires.

It’s worth mentioning that this gaming chair isn’t the sole option with an active cooling solution. For instance, Thermaltake’s X Comfort Air incorporates four integrated cooling fans in the seat to provide cooling for the lower body. While that sounds pretty interesting, I would prefer having a cushion of air for my back, especially during the hot summer season.

The Cougar NxSys Aero is set to hit the market in mid-October, with pricing starting at $400. It will be offered in two color variants, Orange Black and Black, and will be available for purchase on Amazon and Newegg.

