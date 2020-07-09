  1. Computing

Dell launches new stylish S-series monitors, starting at $349

By

After having launched several affordable gaming monitors under its own brand that start at $279, Dell is back again with a trio of its S series desktop displays. Unlike the gaming monitors, the S series panels won’t come with ultra-fast refresh rates, so they may not appeal to gamers. However, if you find that most of your tasks in front of a PC involve a web browser, Microsoft’s Office suite, or working in Adobe’s Creative Cloud, then Dell’s 27-inch, 27-inch 4K, and 32-inch Curved 4K monitors provide plenty to love.

The biggest upgrade to this year’s Dell-branded S-series displays is the elevated aesthetics, giving it a look that’s just as clean and almost as premium as Dell’s upgraded Alienware monitors. With minimal bezels on the top and side edges and a new Platinum Silver color, the S-series looks more modern and minimalist. Creatives will appreciate the wide color support of these panels — all three panels support 99% of the sRGB color space alongside AMD FreeSync technology.

Immersive multitasking

For the most immersive experience when working, you’ll want to choose the S3221QS, which features a 32-inch, 1800R curved panel. The 32-inch model comes with a vertical alignment (VA) panel with an anti-glare coating and boasts up to 300 nits of brightness. It supports 99% of the sRGB and 90% of the DCI-P3 color spaces, making it versatile enough to handle creative work.

As a monitor designed for the home, it comes with dual 5W speakers built-in and supports AMD FreeSync technology with a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms gray-to-gray response time in extreme mode. And to help manage cable clutter, the 32-inch model is the only Dell S-series display to feature an integrated USB hub. The 32-inch curved panel will be available on August 20 starting at $499.

If you prefer a flat panel, Dell has two options this year with a 27-inch screen. The base S2721DS supports a QHD resolution for a more affordable price, while the upgraded S2721Q goes premium with support for 4K resolution. Both panels utilize in-plane switching (IPS) screens with anti-glare coating, though you’ll get a faster 75Hz refresh rate on the QHD version compared to just 60Hz with 4K. Both models support AMD FreeSync technology, making them suitable for basic gaming.

The 27-inch models come with dual 3W speakers and these displays can reach up to 350 nits of brightness. Both 27-inch panels will be available August 20. The 4K version starts at $449, while the QHD edition starts at $349.

All three Dell S-series monitors support VESA mounting, and the panels come with a stand that supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments for ergonomic viewing. And this year, Dell is bringing its Premium Panel Exchange program to the S-series to cover any dead or blown out pixels during the limited hardware warranty period. The only downside to the S-series is that none of the panels support USB-C connectivity, so you’ll either need to rely on HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 cables to connect your laptop or desktop to these screens.

Editors' Recommendations

Huawei P40 Pro Plus vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max: Best of Huawei meets best of Apple

huawei p40 pro plus hands on features price photos release date camera hand

Dell XPS 17 buying guide: Here’s what you must know before opening your wallet

dell xps 17 2020 review 05

The best monitor for the MacBook Pro

lg 27md5kab ultrafine 5k review monitor mainfullmac

HP Envy x360 13 review: AMD Ryzen 4000 cranks up value

hp envy x360 13 ryzen review 01

Civilization VI: All 42 leaders and cultures

civilization vi leaders and cultures guide version 1518032917 header

The best Mac apps for 2020

macos mojave hands on review app store

These are the best cheap iPad deals for July 2020

Best 4th of July sales 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

5 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

5 laptop deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

5 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

13 inch apple macbook pro microsoft surface 7 deals best buy summer sale 02 2 3 768x768

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: 5 tech deals you can’t afford to miss

apple watch series 3 deal amazon pre memorial day sale featured resized

How to stream on Twitch from a PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One

twitch troll arrested amazon purchase

Save $100 on the brand new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro in the sale bin at Amazon — save up to $250