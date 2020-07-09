After having launched several affordable gaming monitors under its own brand that start at $279, Dell is back again with a trio of its S series desktop displays. Unlike the gaming monitors, the S series panels won’t come with ultra-fast refresh rates, so they may not appeal to gamers. However, if you find that most of your tasks in front of a PC involve a web browser, Microsoft’s Office suite, or working in Adobe’s Creative Cloud, then Dell’s 27-inch, 27-inch 4K, and 32-inch Curved 4K monitors provide plenty to love.

The biggest upgrade to this year’s Dell-branded S-series displays is the elevated aesthetics, giving it a look that’s just as clean and almost as premium as Dell’s upgraded Alienware monitors. With minimal bezels on the top and side edges and a new Platinum Silver color, the S-series looks more modern and minimalist. Creatives will appreciate the wide color support of these panels — all three panels support 99% of the sRGB color space alongside AMD FreeSync technology.

Immersive multitasking

For the most immersive experience when working, you’ll want to choose the S3221QS, which features a 32-inch, 1800R curved panel. The 32-inch model comes with a vertical alignment (VA) panel with an anti-glare coating and boasts up to 300 nits of brightness. It supports 99% of the sRGB and 90% of the DCI-P3 color spaces, making it versatile enough to handle creative work.

As a monitor designed for the home, it comes with dual 5W speakers built-in and supports AMD FreeSync technology with a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms gray-to-gray response time in extreme mode. And to help manage cable clutter, the 32-inch model is the only Dell S-series display to feature an integrated USB hub. The 32-inch curved panel will be available on August 20 starting at $499.

If you prefer a flat panel, Dell has two options this year with a 27-inch screen. The base S2721DS supports a QHD resolution for a more affordable price, while the upgraded S2721Q goes premium with support for 4K resolution. Both panels utilize in-plane switching (IPS) screens with anti-glare coating, though you’ll get a faster 75Hz refresh rate on the QHD version compared to just 60Hz with 4K. Both models support AMD FreeSync technology, making them suitable for basic gaming.

The 27-inch models come with dual 3W speakers and these displays can reach up to 350 nits of brightness. Both 27-inch panels will be available August 20. The 4K version starts at $449, while the QHD edition starts at $349.

All three Dell S-series monitors support VESA mounting, and the panels come with a stand that supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments for ergonomic viewing. And this year, Dell is bringing its Premium Panel Exchange program to the S-series to cover any dead or blown out pixels during the limited hardware warranty period. The only downside to the S-series is that none of the panels support USB-C connectivity, so you’ll either need to rely on HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 cables to connect your laptop or desktop to these screens.

