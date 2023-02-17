 Skip to main content
This 25-inch Dell gaming monitor is 50% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
Dell 27-inch monitor sitting on a desk.

Gamers on a budget will be able to find an affordable machine from gaming PC deals, but buying a gaming monitor is a requirement if you want to make the most out of it. Fortunately, there are cheap but reliable options like the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which is on sale for $150 from Dell right now. That’s half its original price of $300, and you can use the savings of $150 to buy more video games and extra accessories.

Why you should buy the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor

It’s not going to challenge the high-end models among our picks for the best gaming monitors, but the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is a great choice for gamers who don’t have much cash to spare after buying a new gaming desktop. Our computer monitor buying guide says anywhere between 24 inches and 30 inches would be fine for most users, so its 25-inch screen will be sufficient not just for playing video games, but also for watching streaming content and browsing the internet. The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor offers Full HD resolution for sharp details that will let you appreciate the graphics of modern games, and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a gray to gray response time of 1ms, which are rare among budget monitors.

The ultra-thin bezels surrounding the screen of the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor reduces distractions and immerses you in the game that you’re playing, while its fully adjustable stand will make sure that you find the most comfortable viewing angle for playing several hours at a time. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate distortions such as screen tearing and stuttering.

Here’s one of the cheapest monitor deals that you can shop right now to complete your gaming setup — the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor at 50% off from Dell. You’ll only have to pay $150 instead of its sticker price of $300, and you can either pocket the savings of $150 or spend it on more gaming stuff. This is a limited-time deal though, so you’ll need to make your purchase right now if you want to get the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor for cheap.

HP Weekend Flash Sale: The 6 best laptop deals, from $250
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 14, 2023
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Just about every mode of HP laptop has a discount this week. If you're looking for a 2-in-1, student laptop, gaming laptop, touchscreen laptop or Chromebook, this sale has something for you. We've picked out the laptop deals with the best specs for the price, so you don't have to wade through the entire sale yourself. The best part: Everything on this list is under $1,000. Read on to learn about them.
HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop -- $250, was $310

One of the better Chromebook deals around at the moment, this HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop keeps things simple but could still appeal for someone looking for one of the best Chromebooks. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Even for a Chromebook, that's on the low end of the scale but you get a supremely stylish-looking system. Its 14-inch HD screen has narrow bezels to keep things looking sleek while its silver exterior makes it stand out among the crowd. A 720p HD camera is useful for taking video calls while the keyboard is great to use.

Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 14, 2023
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

If you haven't seen what the Samsung Odyssey Ark, prepare to fall in love. Gamers with lots of cash to spare should should consider this truly unique monitor. Right now it's part of Samsung's monitor deals and has a $1,000 discount. At $2,000 instead of its original price of $3,000, it's still not cheap, but if you can afford this incredible 55-inch display, there's nothing in the market like it. It's understandable if you want to think about it first, but if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you'll have to hurry because the price cut may disappear very soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark

Dell Presidents Day Sale: Laptops from $220, cheap monitors, and more
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 14, 2023
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

In time for Presidents Day, Dell has an impressive sale on everything from inexpensive monitors to high-end gaming systems or laptops perfect for ambitious content creators. Whatever your budget, there's something out there for you. But what do you do with so many choices available? Don't worry. We're here with a hand-picked selection of the very best Dell Presidents Day deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through them all.
Dell 24 Monitor -- $120, was $150

Monitor deals from reputable brands are unlikely to get lower than this Dell 24 Monitor. The ideal addition to your home office setup, the Dell 24 Monitor has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with up to 75Hz refresh rate when connected via HDMI. A response time of 5ms gray to gray (extreme) is useful for keeping things running smoothly, while there's 16.7 million color support and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. Slim bezels keep it nice and compact while there's a built-in power supply unit and cable holder to further reduce clutter on your desk. It's easily adjustable too.

