This 25-inch Dell gaming monitor is 50% off right now

Gamers on a budget will be able to find an affordable machine from gaming PC deals, but buying a gaming monitor is a requirement if you want to make the most out of it. Fortunately, there are cheap but reliable options like the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor, which is on sale for $150 from Dell right now. That’s half its original price of $300, and you can use the savings of $150 to buy more video games and extra accessories.

Why you should buy the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor

It’s not going to challenge the high-end models among our picks for the best gaming monitors, but the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is a great choice for gamers who don’t have much cash to spare after buying a new gaming desktop. Our computer monitor buying guide says anywhere between 24 inches and 30 inches would be fine for most users, so its 25-inch screen will be sufficient not just for playing video games, but also for watching streaming content and browsing the internet. The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor offers Full HD resolution for sharp details that will let you appreciate the graphics of modern games, and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a gray to gray response time of 1ms, which are rare among budget monitors.

The ultra-thin bezels surrounding the screen of the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor reduces distractions and immerses you in the game that you’re playing, while its fully adjustable stand will make sure that you find the most comfortable viewing angle for playing several hours at a time. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate distortions such as screen tearing and stuttering.

Here’s one of the cheapest monitor deals that you can shop right now to complete your gaming setup — the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor at 50% off from Dell. You’ll only have to pay $150 instead of its sticker price of $300, and you can either pocket the savings of $150 or spend it on more gaming stuff. This is a limited-time deal though, so you’ll need to make your purchase right now if you want to get the Dell S2522HG gaming monitor for cheap.

