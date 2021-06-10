  1. Computing
This Dell 4K monitor deal just gave you the perfect excuse to upgrade

Upgrading with desktop computer deals isn’t enough — you don’t want to be stuck with an old monitor while your CPU’s running at maximum performance. You don’t have to spend too much on a high-quality screen though, because you can take advantage of desktop monitor deals. Dell is a great source for such offers, which includes this $180 discount on this 27-inch 4K monitor that brings its price down to just $310 from its original price of $490.

The Dell S2721QS features a 27-inch display with resolution of 3840 x 2160 and aspect ratio of 16:9 for a clear and immersive view at whatever’s on the screen. The 4K monitor also supports HDR content playback for lifelike visuals, in-plane switching technology for realistic colors, and AMD FreeSync for smooth and tear-free gaming. It even comes with built-in dual 3W speakers, so you won’t need to connect external speakers that will add clutter to your desk.

The stand of the Dell S2721QS lets you easily adjust the 4K monitor’s height, tilt, and rotation, which is important so that you’ll be in a comfortable posture when on your computer. Meanwhile, the flicker-free screen with ComfortView technology, which reduces the harmful blue light emissions, will let you work or play for several hours without straining your eyes.

The sleek design of the Dell S2721QS gives it a unique look, with excellent build quality that further makes it a reliable monitor. Helping streamline your desk is the monitor’s dual HDMI ports as you can keep two sources connected like your computer and your gaming console, so you won’t need to keep reaching for the cables at the back when switching between them.

If you’ve already invested in upgrading your CPU, you shouldn’t hold back on buying a new monitor that will showcase your computer’s improved performance. There are a lot of options, but you can’t go wrong with the Dell S2721QS, which is currently on sale from Dell at $180 off, lowering the price of the 27-inch 4K monitor to just $310 from its original price of $490. The deal’s only available for a limited time, so if you’re already looking forward to browsing websites, watching streaming content, and playing video games on the Dell S2721QS, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

