Dell XPS 13 just had its price slashed for back-to-school

There are a lot of reasons why Dell XPS deals are always in high demand, and most of them can be found in the Dell XPS 13. The laptop, originally priced at $949, is on sale from Dell with a $100 discount that pulls its price down to $849 ahead of the new school year. Students of all levels will benefit from having this device as their companion, but if you want to enjoy the savings, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible because stocks are in danger of running out quickly in this clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The Dell XPS 13 is our top choice among the best laptops because of the value that you’ll get from it. It’s pretty affordable, considering it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s the same as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It’s not the most powerful machine in the market, but it’s more than enough to make sure that schoolwork is finished quickly and efficiently by allowing seamless multitasking and properly running the different kinds of apps needed by students.

There will be plenty of storage space for software and documents on the Dell XPS 13 with its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The laptop features a 13.4-inch Full HD screen, which is relatively small but it maintains the device’s portability so that it will be easy to bring while moving between classes and buildings.

Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 13, which arrives in time for the new school year, stands out from all of the laptop deals that are available online because of the device’s performance and popularity. A $100 discount pulls the laptop’s price down to $849 from $949 for even more value, but we’re not expecting stocks to last long because this is a clearance sale. The Dell XPS 13 is not just perfect for school as it’s also great for work, so if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to push through with the transaction immediately.

