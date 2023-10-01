Dell XPS 13 laptop just crashed to its cheapest-ever price

If you like the idea of a thin and light laptop like the MacBook Air but don’t want to enter the Apple ecosystem or spend a lot of money, then the Dell XPS lineup is right up your alley. In essence, the Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s response to the MacBook Air, and while it can still be relatively expensive, this configuration has a great deal on it. You can grab it now at Dell for just $600, rather than the regular $800, making it one of the better Dell XPS deals we’ve seen this week.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is a surprisingly powerful little laptop for its size; with a mid-range 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U, it can handle many things. That means anything from day-to-day activities to productivity tasks and even potentially some editing work. Because of it’s 0.55-inch thickness and 2.59-pound weight, you can easily put it in a bag and carry it around with you, making this a great option if you’re constantly on the move and need a laptop for work or school. The 13.-6inch screen only runs FHD, but that’s not an issue with a screen that small, and, more importantly, it can hit an impressive 500nits of peak brightness, meaning you can use the XPS 13 in any situation, including outside on a bright day, which is impressive.

Besides the great CPU, you get 8 GB of DDR 5 memory, which is fast and likely more than enough for most users. Unfortunately, the storage size isn’t great at 256GB, which is even less since Windows 11 will take around 20-30GB of that. Even so, that’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, especially if you plan to stream most of your content and save to the cloud; plus, you can always grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement the storage. As for battery life, the Dell XPS 13 can handle 15 hours or so of watching videos, so it will easily last you the whole work or school day.

Overall, we really like the XPS 13 for its small size, portability, and great specifications under the hood, and with this deal from Dell bringing it down to just $600, it’s much more valuable. Even so, if you’d like a few more options, these laptop deals might have something that tickles your fancy a bit more.

