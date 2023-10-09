Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days, essentially an October Prime Day deals event, is an excellent opportunity to grab some huge discounts on a variety of gear, from electronics and household goods to clothing and furniture. Of course, everyone knows that the best offers are on new electronics, from TVs to the best Prime Day laptop deals, and this year you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to reap the best rewards.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering great deals, either. Take Dell’s October Prime Day laptop deals, which started a day early, like the current deal on the XPS 13 laptop, which drops the price to $599, instead of its normal $799, saving you $200. It’s an Intel Core i5 laptop with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, plenty of power for working from anywhere or getting some schoolwork done. That deal won’t last forever, though.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

You won’t be using the Dell XPS 13 for any crazy computations or heavy graphics processing, but that’s okay. It’s an excellent little productivity powerhouse with enough performance to get you through your day, whether you’re working from the office, from home, or at a local coffee shop. It’s also a fantastic option for students, especially those on a tight budget, and this deal makes it even more enticing.

Under the hood is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM — DDR5 is the fastest on the market currently — Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a backlit keyboard. Plus, it’s rocking a 13.4-inch full HD display with anti-glare support and a 500 nits brightness rating, which is certainly impressive. It’s running a licensed version of Windows 11 Home, too.

The is also on sale, by the way, which features a sizable bump in power. In our hands-on Dell XPS 13 Plus review, Luke Larsen called it “extra, in a good way.” That’s thanks to a fresh design, great OLED screen, excellent performance, and several other features — like the improved webcam. And if you’re wondering which laptop is best for you, we have a Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. XPS 13 direction comparison available.

Back to the base Dell XPS 13, it’s also important to point out that you’re free to customize the system as you see fit. You can choose a better processor, more RAM, and so on, but obviously, that will change the price. Still, it’s hard to argue with $200 off and a final price of $599 for this little stunner. Bear in mind that even though this is Dell, these deals are meant to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day in October, so they likely won’t last long. If you’re interested, you should head over to Dell and add the XPS 13 to your cart sooner rather than later.

