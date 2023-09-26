 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS Desktop are both discounted right now

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re having trouble choosing between buying a new laptop or desktop computer, the good news is that you can enjoy significant savings if you purchase either one from the available Dell XPS deals. Here are two offers that you should consider — the Dell XPS 13 for just $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799, and the Dell XPS Desktop for $1,150, after a $330 discount on its sticker price of $1,480. If you’re interested in taking advantage of one of these bargains, you’re going to have to hurry because they may disappear sooner than you think.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

If you want your next computer to be portable, then the Dell XPS 13 is a fine choice. It’s included in our roundup of the best laptops as the top Windows laptop, as it offers amazing value for its price. It’s capable of keeping up with your daily activities with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got plenty of storage in its 256GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Dell XPS 13 is also easy on the eyes, not just because of it’s stylish design but also due to its 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,150, was $1,480

Dell XPS desktop with a widescreen monitor next to it.
Dell

If you’ve already spent on monitor deals, and you want the option to easily upgrade your computer’s components over time, go for the Dell XPS Desktop. You may not need to invest in improvements any time soon though, as the desktop computer is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Dell XPS Desktop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD boot drive, and you’ve got plenty of storage space in its 2TB HDD.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Getting Starlink has never been easier than it is right now
A Starlink dish next to an RV.

Anyone who's been considering new internet deals will appreciate that they can now order Starlink via Best Buy. Best Buy now stocks Starlink hardware such as its standard kit with AC Dual Band Wi-Fi system along with the High Performance kit too. You'll still need to check it's available in your area as well as sign up for a monthly service plan but being able to purchase through Best Buy is much simpler than before. Here's what else you need to know about Starlink.

Why you should order Starlink
Starlink aims to provide fantastic satellite internet services unlike its competitors. It promises much lower latency than other satellite providers with high speeds even in traditionally underserved areas like rural locations. It also promises to be more competitively priced. To sign up to Starlink, you'll need to check the coverage map to see if you live somewhere eligible. Much of the U.S. is supported so you should be in luck.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts $450 off the price
The Alienware m16 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying don't come cheap, but you'll at least enjoy some savings with your purchase. Here's one that gamers wouldn't want to miss -- the Alienware m16 for $1,500 from Dell, following a $450 discount on its sticker price of $1,950. We're not sure how much time is left before the offer gets taken down, so if you're interested in this powerful machine, you shouldn't hesitate. You need to complete the transaction today because if you delay to tomorrow, it may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can play even the most demanding titles among the best PC games, you should be looking at the Alienware m16. With a configuration that includes the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it's also prepared to run the best upcoming PC games. All that power will be displayed properly on the Alienware m16's 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you'll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

Read more
Dell’s cheapest business laptop is 50% off today
Dell Latitude 3420 on a desk hooked up to a monitor.

Not all laptop deals will get you a machine that's designed to keep up with work activities. If you're looking for a business laptop, here's a recommendation -- the Dell Latitude 3420, which is on sale from Dell at 50% off. From its sticker price of $1,244, it will be yours for just $619. It's a steal to purchase this device with $625 in savings, so you wouldn't want to miss this chance. The limited-time offer may end at any moment though, so don't hesitate in completing the transaction if you're interested in this laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420 laptop
The Dell Latitude 3420 laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's not as fast as the best laptops with the latest generation of processors and more RAM, but it's more than enough for handling daily tasks like creating reports and building presentations. The device, however, ships with Windows 11 Pro in its 256GB SSD, so you'll have access to more of the operating system's features. The Dell Latitude 3420 also comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, for a clear look at the details of the projects that you'll be handling.

Read more