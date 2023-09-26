If you’re having trouble choosing between buying a new laptop or desktop computer, the good news is that you can enjoy significant savings if you purchase either one from the available Dell XPS deals. Here are two offers that you should consider — the Dell XPS 13 for just $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799, and the Dell XPS Desktop for $1,150, after a $330 discount on its sticker price of $1,480. If you’re interested in taking advantage of one of these bargains, you’re going to have to hurry because they may disappear sooner than you think.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

If you want your next computer to be portable, then the Dell XPS 13 is a fine choice. It’s included in our roundup of the best laptops as the top Windows laptop, as it offers amazing value for its price. It’s capable of keeping up with your daily activities with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ve got plenty of storage in its 256GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Dell XPS 13 is also easy on the eyes, not just because of it’s stylish design but also due to its 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,150, was $1,480

If you’ve already spent on monitor deals, and you want the option to easily upgrade your computer’s components over time, go for the Dell XPS Desktop. You may not need to invest in improvements any time soon though, as the desktop computer is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The Dell XPS Desktop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD boot drive, and you’ve got plenty of storage space in its 2TB HDD.

