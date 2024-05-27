If you’re looking at Dell Memorial Day deals for a new laptop, here are a couple of offers that you should consider — the Dell XPS 13 with a $200 discount that slashes its price to $599 from $799, and the Dell XPS 15 at $300 off, bringing its price down to $1,199 from $1,499. These are previous-generation models following the Dell XPS reset, and in the case of the Dell XPS 15, it’s the last iteration of the laptop as it’s been replaced by the Dell XPS 14. However, both of them are still worthwhile purchases, especially with the savings that you can pocket if you buy them for the holiday. You need to be quick though, as their prices may go back to normal at any time.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The previous-generation Dell XPS 13 remains in our list of the best laptops as the best budget laptop, as it’s aggressively priced for a premium laptop with such a striking design. The 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen is surrounded by extremely narrow bezels, and it’s got enough performance for the daily activities required by work or school with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, with the operating system pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, and it has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports for charging and connectivity with your accessories.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,199, was $1,499

For a more powerful laptop with a larger display, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15. It’s on the way to retirement, but it’s still our top pick among the best 15-inch laptops partly because of the strong productivity and creativity performance provided by its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The Dell XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and the Dell XPS line’s trademark InfinityEdge design, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD that should provide enough storage space for all of your important files. Connectivity with a monitor and your accessories won’t be a problem with the laptop’s USB-C port with DisplayPort and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

