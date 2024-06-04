 Skip to main content
The Dell XPS 13 laptop is at its clearance price

The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
With the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13, the previous-generation model of the popular laptop is available with a $200 discount in a clearance sale from Dell. From its original price of $799, it’s down to an affordable $599, but we’re not exactly sure for how long. Once stocks of this version of the Dell XPS 13 are gone, we’re not sure if there will be more Dell XPS deals for another chance at buying this device. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

Despite the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13 following the Dell XPS reset, the 2022 release of the Dell XPS 13 is still included in our list of the best laptops. We’ve tagged it as the best budget laptop because of the value that you’ll get from its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Its components aren’t in line with the top-of-the-line models of premium laptops, but the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a reliable device for everyday activities such as browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and catching up on social media.

The Dell XPS 13 stands out because of the extremely narrow bezels surrounding its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen, which translates to a striking but extremely compact design that makes it easy to bring with you everywhere. The laptop offers ample storage space in its 256GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you don’t need to deal with installing an operating system so can start using it right away after unboxing.

The outgoing model of the Dell XPS 13 is currently part of a clearance sale from Dell that slashes its price by $200, for a lowered price of $599 from $799. If you’re looking for laptop deals, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, especially since this could be your last chance to buy this beloved device. The offer may end at any moment, so there’s no time to waste — proceed with the transaction to secure your own Dell XPS 13 right now, as tomorrow may already be too late.

