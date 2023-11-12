 Skip to main content
Early Black Friday laptop deal knocks $450 off the Dell XPS 15

If you’re thinking of getting a laptop that’s both thin and light, your mind might immediately go to something like the MacBook Air 15, which certainly satisfies those criteria. But grabbing a MacBook means you must enter Apple’s ecosystem, and for many folks, that’s too big an ask. Luckily, Dell has a solution for you in the form of the Dell XPS 15, which is equally thin and light but doesn’t require you to buy into the Apple ecosystem. Even better, there are some great Black Friday deals on the XPS 15 from Dell, such as this one, which lowers the price from the usual $1,999 to $1,549.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

This configuration of the Dell XPS 15 is quite powerful and can easily compete with the MacBook Air 15, especially with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H running under the hood. That’s a mid-to-high-end processor that will easily knock most productivity tasks out of the park, and it might even let you get some editing work done as well. Interestingly, Dell also throws an RTX 3050 graphics card in there, which means you’ll be able to get some basic gaming done, making this a very versatile laptop regardless of whether it’s for work or personal use.

The screen is a 15.6-inch panel that runs an FHD+ resolution and can hit an impressive 500 nits of peak brightness, meaning you can use it almost anywhere without direct sunlight. That’s great because its 4.21-pound weight and 0.71-inch thickness make it a very portable laptop. You’ll also be happy to know that you get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, so you’ll have a generally smooth day-to-day experience, and the 1TB of storage that Dell throws in is massive for most folks. As for battery life, expect around eight to ten hours, depending on how bright your screen is and what you’re doing.

Overall, this configuration of the Dell XPS 15 is pretty powerful and versatile, so it’s great if you want a general-use laptop, especially with its discount from Dell bringing it down to $1,549. That said, it’s always worth taking a look at these Black Friday laptop deals for some alternatives.

